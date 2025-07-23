Ozzy Osbourne's final hours revealed as paramedics desperately tried to save him

Ozzy Osbourne's death has sent shockwaves through the music industry, with the Prince of Darkness passing away on Tuesday at 76 years old.

According to a new report, paramedics fought to save his life for hours before declaring that he could not be revived.

Until the end

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The The singer passed away on Tuesday

As per the Daily Mail, the Thames Valley air ambulance arrived at Ozzy's property around 10:30 a.m. on July 22, just weeks after he and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, had announced their plans to retire to the UK.

The outlet alleged that the helicopter was seen taking off again at 12:30 p.m., indicating that they were with Ozzy in his final two hours.

A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance confirmed with the outlet that "our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday".

© Getty Images Paramedics arrived at his home around 10:30 a.m.

The singer's neighbors revealed that they feared the worst when they witnessed the helicopter arriving, given Ozzy's recent decline in health.

"All of us were talking about it and wondering what had happened. We immediately feared it may be for him as he was known to be in fragile health," one onlooker told the Daily Mail. "When we heard later that night that he had died, it confirmed our worst fears."

Ozzy and Sharon bought the 350-acre estate in 1993 and had spent weeks refurbishing it ahead of their arrival in the UK to accommodate his needs. The couple had recently added a new rehab wing, a swimming pool and a pond.

Ozzy's lasting legacy

© Getty Images He performed in front of 40,000 fans

This comes just weeks after Ozzy performed his final concert for 40,000 adoring fans in his hometown of Birmingham, alongside incredible support acts like Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Slayer.

The Back to the Beginning concert was lauded as an incredible send-off for the Black Sabbath frontman, in what became his final public appearance before his death.

His family shared a heartbreaking statement in the wake of his passing: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," it read.

© Getty Images He is survived by his six kids and his wife Sharon

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Ozzy is survived by his wife Sharon and their children, Jack, Kelly and Aimee. He also welcomed three children with his first wife Thelma Riley: Elliot, Jessica and Louis.

He was credited with bringing the heavy metal genre into the mainstream, and later became known to a new generation thanks to his family's reality show, The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005.

Touching tributes

© Getty Images for EJAF Elton shared a sweet tribute to his old friend

Tributes have been pouring in for the star, with Sir Elton John taking to social media to share his condolences.

"So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away," he wrote. "He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May shared a touching message to his old friend on social media, adding that his final concert "was a glorious way to say goodbye".

© Getty Images The guitarist sent his condolences to Ozzy's family

"So sad to hear of Ozzy's passing. His last appearance at Villa Park was a glorious way to say goodbye – the love in that place for him was gigantic," he said. "I'm grateful I was able to have a few quiet words with him after the show. And happy to know he passed peacefully with his loving family close by."

"But the world will miss Ozzy's unique presence and fearless talent. My heartfelt consolations to Sharon and their great family. And to Bill (Ward) and Geezer (Butler) and my dear friend Tony (Iommi) – for this is family – I know only too well. REST IN PEACE dear Ozzy. Bri."

