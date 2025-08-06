70s sitcom legend dies aged 80 - see statement

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
70s sitcom legend Norman Eshley dies aged 80
Yootha Joyce, Sheila Fearn, Norman Eshley and Nicholas Bond-Owen in George and Mildred© Shutterstock

The actor and writer starred in George and Mildred

Georgia Weir
Writer
8 minutes ago
George And Mildred star Norman Eshley has died at the age of 80, his agent said. 

The beloved actor died on 2 August at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. His agent, Thomas Bowington told PA news agency the actor died with his wife, Rachel Eshley by his side. 

Actors Norman Eshley and Sheila Fearn in character as Jeffrey and Ann Fourmile on the set of sitcom George And Mildred© Getty
The actor's agent confirmed he died 2 August

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of our client actor Norman Eshley," the actor's agent said. 

"A warm, kind and grounded man with a great voice that I will miss not hearing over the phone again." 

His wife Rachel said: "Although our time together wasn’t long enough, I will be forever grateful for the wonderful times we shared. He was my husband and best friend and my heart will always be with him." 

Norman Eshley starred in George and Mildred© Shutterstock
Norman Eshley was best known for playing the priggish neighbour, Jeffrey Fourmile in the hit show George and Mildred

His agent also told PA that the actor had been living with cancer prior to his death. 

Norman is best known for playing priggish neighbour Jeffrey Fourmile in the ITV sitcom George and Mildred where he starred alongside Brian Murphy and Yootha Joyce. 

Originally hailing from Bristol, Norman completed his theatrical training at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. 

Soon after, he began his career as a thespian, starring in Shakespearian plays and later performing in West End productions. 

Norman began his career in theatre© INA via Getty Images
Norman began his career in theatre

Norman made his film debut in the gripping Orson Welles 1968 drama The Immortal Story and made his small screen debut featuring in TV shows including Canterbury Tales, an adaptation of Chaucer’s famous stories. He also starred in Warship, which followed life in the Royal Navy aboard fictional ship HMS Hero. 

However, Norman is best known for portraying Jeffrey Fourmile in the beloved sitcom George and Mildred. 

Norman later turned to writing after a successful acting career© INA via Getty Images
Norman later turned to writing after a successful acting career

In later years, Norman took up writing and co-authored a sequel to Charles Dickens classic Oliver Twist, called The Dreamtime of the Artful Dodger, where he re-imagined the life of the iconic character after his transportation to Australia.

