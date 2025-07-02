Star Trek legend dead with cause of death unknown

Legendary Star Trek actor Peter-Henry Schroeder has passed away at the age of 90. According to the Lake City Veterans Affairs Medical Centre in Florida, the movie star "passed away peacefully," while surrounded by his family on June 7, 2025. The cause of his death is still unknown.

The hospital reported that during Peter's last days, he constantly asked the medical staff: "When are you going to get me out of here. I've got to get back to LA [to work]," per Deadline.

The icon will be laid to rest in LA, with a Military Honors ceremony at the VA National Cemetery. His family requested for fans to share condolences through the Human Animal Life Foundation, instead of gifting flowers.

His memorial page through the animal organization stated: "He lived doing what he loved, and in his own words, 'I had a long and rich life, and I thank God for it.'"

The family added in the note: "Peter-Henry will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, and his dedication and creativity that illuminated the path for so many. He was a warrior in his last days, where he showed his tenacity to live and his love for the craft."

The message continued: "Peter-Henry Schroeder will return to L.A. as he wished, not to work this time, but instead, leaving behind a legacy that indelibly shaped generations of artists and storytellers."

The actor is survived by his children, Valerie Lynn and Peter Henry II, his grandchildren Peter Henry III and Jarrid Michael, and his daughter-in-law, Felicia Cristiani Bass.

Peter was born in Syracuse, New York in 1935. He went on to graduate from the St. Aloysius Academy in New York. The actor was then drafted to serve in the Korean War.

Post-service, he studied acting and became a recording artist at Ascot and Capital Records, and he had several hits including, "Where's the Girl for Me," and "Memories of Marilyn."

He later moved to Hollywood in his 20s and created his own production company called PHS Productions, and he also served as a teacher at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

The movie star was cast in popular movies such as The Seduction of Joe Tynan, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Argo. Peter also held theater roles in the productions A Prayer for My Daughter, The Detective Story, and The Country Girl.

He was mostly known for his consistent role portraying Klingon Chancellor in the Star Trek franchise, which ran for four seasons. The actor's last appearance on the silver screen was for the movie Sammy-Gate in 2020.