Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dead at 48 — cause of death revealed
Subscribe
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dead at 48 — cause of death revealed
kelly clarkson brandon blackstock red carpet grammys© Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies aged 48 — cause of death revealed

The former couple were married from 2013 to 2022

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
12 minutes ago
Share this:

Kelly Clarkson and her family are mourning an unimaginable loss.

This week, the "Since U been Gone" singer's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away. He was 48.

Brandon Blackstock is the son of producer Narvel Blackstock© Getty Images
Kelly's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away aged 48

The former American Idol contestant and the late talent manager met in 2006, and were married from 2013 to 2022. They shared two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine.

In a statement posted to his management company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," revealing that he had been "bravely" battling for the last three years.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kelly Clarkson's Family Life

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

His death comes on the heels of Kelly postponing a slate of shows scheduled for August in Las Vegas as part of an ongoing residency.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said in a statement on Instagram the night before Brandon's death was confirmed.

kelly clarkson vegas postponed© Instagram
Kelly previously shared news of Brandon's illness with her followers on social media

In addition to Kelly and their children together, Brandon is also survived by two children from his previous marriage to Melissa Atwell, son Seth and daughter Savannah, who welcomed a child of her own in 2022.

He is also survived by his mother Elysa Gayle Ritter, 69, and father Narvel Blackstock, 68, as well as his former stepmother Reba McEntire, who was married to Narvel from 1989 until 2015.

Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock arrives at the STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Brandon was also a father to two kids from his first marriage

Brandon's last few years were marred with some legal troubles tied to his divorce from Kelly, which took several years to finalize as they faced both custody and alimony disputes.

In 2023, Kelly left Los Angeles, where she loved for close to 20 years, and moved to New York City in an effort to be closer to family.

kelly clarkson brandon blackstock grammys 2013© Getty Images
The couple welcomed two children while together, River and Remington

Meanwhile, Brandon had been living in her ranch in Montana, however it is unclear where he lived out the rest of his life after a judge ruled he had to vacate the property in June 2022 as part of he and Kelly's divorce settlement.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More