Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies aged 48 — cause of death revealed

Kelly Clarkson and her family are mourning an unimaginable loss.

This week, the "Since U been Gone" singer's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away. He was 48.

© Getty Images Kelly's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away aged 48

The former American Idol contestant and the late talent manager met in 2006, and were married from 2013 to 2022. They shared two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine.

In a statement posted to his management company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," revealing that he had been "bravely" battling for the last three years.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Clarkson's Family Life

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

His death comes on the heels of Kelly postponing a slate of shows scheduled for August in Las Vegas as part of an ongoing residency.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said in a statement on Instagram the night before Brandon's death was confirmed.

© Instagram Kelly previously shared news of Brandon's illness with her followers on social media

In addition to Kelly and their children together, Brandon is also survived by two children from his previous marriage to Melissa Atwell, son Seth and daughter Savannah, who welcomed a child of her own in 2022.

He is also survived by his mother Elysa Gayle Ritter, 69, and father Narvel Blackstock, 68, as well as his former stepmother Reba McEntire, who was married to Narvel from 1989 until 2015.

© Getty Images Brandon was also a father to two kids from his first marriage

Brandon's last few years were marred with some legal troubles tied to his divorce from Kelly, which took several years to finalize as they faced both custody and alimony disputes.

In 2023, Kelly left Los Angeles, where she loved for close to 20 years, and moved to New York City in an effort to be closer to family.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed two children while together, River and Remington

Meanwhile, Brandon had been living in her ranch in Montana, however it is unclear where he lived out the rest of his life after a judge ruled he had to vacate the property in June 2022 as part of he and Kelly's divorce settlement.