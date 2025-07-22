Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's marriage in photos throughout the years

Ozzy Osbourne's death has rocked the world, after the legendary musician played his final show mere weeks ago. The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, and had battled with a series of health issues in recent years.

Ozzy was one half of one of music's most recognizable couples, along with his wife of 43 years, Sharon Osbourne. While their marriage was far from perfect, there's no denying that they were deeply devoted to each other.

© Dave Hogan First meeting Ozzy and Sharon first met through her father, Black Sabbath's manager, in 1970 when she was just 18 years old. It would be years before any romantic feelings blossomed between the duo.



© Getty Images Taking the reins When the rocker was kicked out of Black Sabbath due to his substance abuse issues in 1979, Sharon was there to pick up the pieces. She encouraged him to pursue a solo career and became his talent manager, sparking romantic interest between them.



© Instagram Wedding bells Ozzy and Sharon married in Hawai'i in 1982, just months after he finalized his divorce from his first wife, Thelma Riley, with whom he shares kids Elliot, Jessica, and Louis. The newlyweds looked so in love, with Ozzy sporting a white suit complete with a white bowtie, while Sharon wore an intricate high-necked wedding gown with lace detailing.

© Getty Images Parenthood The duo welcomed their daughter Aimee in 1983, followed by Kelly in 1984 and Jack in 1985. They are now proud grandparents to five.



© Getty Images Reality bites The family's reality show, The Osbournes, premiered in 2002 on MTV, and enjoyed incredible success for four seasons as viewers gained insight into their unusual lives. Aimee was the only member of the family to opt out of the show, and explained her reasoning in an interview with New York's Q1043 radio in 2020. "It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically," she said. "For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and…I always really valued my privacy within that family."

© FilmMagic On the rocks Divorce rumors flew in 2013 when fans speculated that Ozzy had relapsed, and the father of six set the record straight in a Facebook post. "For the last year and a half, I have been drinking and taking drugs. I was in a very dark place and was an [expletive] to the people I love most, my family," he wrote. "However, I am happy to say that I am now 44 days sober." "I'm just trying to be a better person," he continued, adding that he was not getting a divorce. "I would like to apologize to Sharon, my family, my friends, and my bandmates for my insane behavior during this period…and my fans. God Bless, Ozzy."

© Getty Images Separation Ozzy and Sharon separated in May 2016 after infidelity rumors surfaced, only for the pair to reconcile in September of that year. "I am trying to learn – I try to not let things faze me," Sharon told The Sun. "Before, I was like, 'How dare they this and how dare they that.' I was riled up at the slightest thing, and then you realize as you get older that all these things aren't really important."

© Instagram Together again The couple renewed their wedding vows in a sweet ceremony in May 2017, with Ozzy declaring to HELLO! that it felt even more meaningful than their 1982 nuptials. "For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember," he said. "Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning." "I made a huge mistake," he said of being unfaithful. "Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife."

© FilmMagic Love out loud Sharon announced in 2021 that their love story would be made into a film produced by Aimee and Jack's production company, Osbourne Media. "Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous, but it was our undying love that kept us together," Sharon told Variety. "We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen." The film is still in development, as the mother of three shared on The Osbournes podcast in 2024.

© Getty Images Long-lasting love The British natives celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in July 2022. The "Crazy Train" singer told People that he was proud of their achievement. "When we celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary, I said to Sharon, 'Where did the years go?'" he recalled. "It's just ridiculous. I mean, 40 years is amazing. It shouldn't have lasted this long."

© Getty Images for iHeartMedia Rest in peace Ozzy passed away on July 22, aged 76. His family released a heartbreaking statement in light of his death. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," they shared. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

