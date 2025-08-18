Sharon Stone's son Roan's 'uphill battle' to forge own path away from famous 'sex symbol' mother

Hollywood royalty, philanthropist and 1990s sex symbol: Sharon Stone is one of the best-known actresses of her generation.

But of all her accolades, it's in the role of mother to her three children that her star shines brightest, according to her son Roan Stone, 25, whom she adopted in 2000, during her marriage to the journalist Phil Bronstein.

And the media entrepreneur says that the Basic Instinct star, 67, is one of his biggest supporters. "They really believe in me," Roan says of his mother and his girlfriend, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Making it on his own

"When I went into acting, my mother was very supportive and did all the self-tapes with me and taught me things she knows."

Another thing for which Roan is grateful, however, is having to "carve his own path", which is something he still "finds hard".

He is the brains behind the media company Sweat N Shadow Management and is also the chief executive of the production company Cahuenga Media Group.

"I'm still Sharon Stone's son, but as life progresses, I've managed to carve out a career where I'm known for my business, not for my connection to her. But I'm very proud of my family and my family's legacy and the name I carry," he says.

"I'm carving out a path, with the help of others, in an industry where I have no name. It helps to know the right people – those golden gates, in a way, are already open, I know, and I'm in the right rooms or at the right events. But it's a learning curve, and I enjoy the uphill battle."

Roan was just 13 when he began watching his mother's films, the first being the Martin Scorsese-directed Casino, for which she was named Best Actress at the Golden Globes in 1996.

"I know that sounds crazy for a 13-year-old," he laughs. "Growing up, my mother did a very good job of home being home, and, of course, keeping us out of the spotlight as much as one can."

Why Roan avoids the red carpet

The effects of that approach can be seen today, when red-carpet events aren’t readily embraced by Roan and his brothers: Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19, who were adopted in 2005 and 2006 respectively. "I tend to avoid it," Roan says. "I just don’t enjoy them – that’s probably why I picked the job I have. I don’t enjoy attention or glory.

"I enjoy it when an employee says to me, 'thank you for working so hard,' or 'you set the example of why to work so hard'. I go to support my mother and make her feel proud of her work, and tell her how proud I am of her. I could say that for my brothers as well."

Sharon as a role model

Whether it’s behind the camera or in front of it, Roan attributes his work ethic to his Emmy Award-winning mother.

"I watched her spend hours and hours on set, putting herself into a role, and when you’re on set, it's a full-time job. Work comes first and family comes first, and the rest is secondary. I sometimes work 22-hour days, and sleep two hours a night," he says.

Downtime, meanwhile, is often a family affair. "When I'm in Los Angeles, I'm always around. We have a large family estate, so I'll stay there and be around family because that's important to me.

"My mother and I watch TV together. She supports me by convincing me to find time to sleep, so I’ll maybe nap for an hour and a half and then go back to work. She'll wake me, so I don’t go into a coma," Roan says.

A very normal family life

"When my family are in town, we like going to get food. It's a very normal life – things that any family does. We're all loving The Blacklist; that's been the family go-to TV show for a while."

When they’re not venturing out for food, Sharon often cooks up her renowned burgers. "I force her to make those frequently," Roan says.

Work-wise, he relishes his mother's insight and support. "When I got into the business side, there's some experience on her end, but I learnt a lot of things and we would teach each other.

I might be biased, but she’s one of the best actors there is. I love her.

"Growing up in Hollywood, I saw how managers and agencies operate, and I've blended that with a creative vision built around celebrating human form and sexuality," he says of the vision behind Sweat N Shadow Management.

Having a mom who is a 'sex symbol'



"Looking at someone like my mother, who's a sex symbol herself, and so many women and men whom society puts on a pedestal – in this day and age, it's influencers, YouTubers, models – I've brought in people who bring an A-list management style, where you feel protected and guarded.

"That’s what I teach my managers: if someone’s having a crisis, even though they’re one client out of 100, you still need to answer their call at midnight, like a hotel takes care of their guests.

"If an actor wants their kid on set because they don’t get to see their kid much that year, I know how that can feel first-hand. You pay for the kid’s flight and hotel and make sure they feel included."

Looking ahead, Roan reveals that a film featuring his mother is in the works. "We're in final talks for a great movie that Sharon will be in… I might be biased, but she's one of the best actors there is. I love her."

He is also working on another film project, a TV show and a magazine. "As we continue to develop my management company CMG, I think the sky’s the limit," he says.

