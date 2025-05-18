Exclusive: Sharon Stone's rarely-seen 'sweetheart' son Roan set to follow in famous mother's footsteps

The Cannes Film Festival is the ultimate melting pot for A-listers and film executives alike to come together to celebrate all things film.

On Friday, HELLO! had an exclusive invitation to the DaVinci Masquerade Ball, held at the famous Carlton Hotel positioned at the heart of the La Croissette where we caught up with hosts Isabella Blake Thomas and her mother, Elizabeth who created production company Mother Daughter Entertainment.

© Getty Images for DaVinci Film Fe Elizabeth and Isabella Blake-Thomas created Mother Daughter Entertainment

Their 20 years of experience in the industry both behind and in front of the camera means they have accumulated quite the contacts.

One of Isabella's best friends being the eldest son of Sharon Stone, Roan, 24, who is following in the footsteps of his famous mum, opting for a career in the movie industry, but using his talents in the world of production.

© Getty Images for DaVinci Film Fe Isabella is one of Roan Stone's best friends

Isabella told HELLO!: "I think when you're born into a film family, it can't help but be in your blood, so I definitely would say that's a part of him but I do think he's striving for his own and I think he's succeeding in it.

"He's an absolute sweetheart, and I consider him one of my best friends. We met through a mutual friend and Roan and I connected and we are now business partners as well.

© Instagram Sharon Stone's son Roan is taking on the world of production

The 22-year-old actress continued: "We are both young people working in the industry, we are both striving for greatness, striving to make the industry a better place and we are both operating from our genuine authentic selves.

"We've got a few projects we are working on together, so I am really excited to announce those this year."

As for Sharon, Isabella added: "She has always been someone who I have admired and looked up to."

Behind the masks

The glamorous affair was held inside the Carlton's Grand Salon, the perfect decadent setting for the dazzling evening that saw the likes of multi-award-winning filmmaker Kirsty Bell, joined by Lady Victoria Harvey and Tapping expert Poppy Delbridge.

Whilst chatting to guests, we were regaled with stories about exciting new projects such as Rupert Everett's brand new period movie starring It's A Sin's Callum Scott-Howells as Henry Paget the First Marquess of Anglesea.

© Getty Images for DaVinci Film Fe Tapping expert Poppy Delbridge was in attendance

Of the leading man, writer Lisa Baker said: "He embodies the spirit of Henry Paget in a way that is going to follow him forever. He'll make you laugh, he'll make you cry, he looks like Freddie Mercury and he can dance. He will woo you and seduce you in a way you'll never forget."

As for Rupert, Lisa added: "Rupert is everything you want him to be.

"In the spirit of you meet your heroes and he's other-worldly, and gives a beautiful performance. It will break your heart."

© Getty Images for DaVinci Film Fe Lady Victoria Hervey attends The DaVinci Masquerade Ball during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Hotel

Meanwhile, others were sharing their most incredible celebrity encounters that have occurred over the years at Cannes.

© Getty Images for DaVinci Film Fe Nicola Pearcey, Lisa Baker and Paul Baker, the Mad Fabulous team

Kirsty told HELLO!: "I've been coming to Cannes for 15 years and I've been in the company of probably most of film stars, but it's like those chance meetings where you meet," Kirsty explained before.

"Maybe 12 years ago, I went to a little Italian place across the road, and Richard Gere walks in," after which he sat next to Kirsty all evening.

A night to remember

During the evening, we caught up with host Elizabeth, who is on the board of DaVinci.

She said: "When you're on the board of something, what you need to do is bring value. So the value that we bring to this as Mother Daughter Entertainment, is an incredible guestlist.

"We have brought the best of the best to this amazing party at the Carlton. So we took that very seriously, who do we want in this room if we were first-time 'Cannes go-ers,' if we were ten-year Cannes-goers. Who do we want to invite that we can sit and chat to get advice from, who can help us with our next project, so we were in charge of this amazing guestlist."