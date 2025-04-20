Sharon Stone celebrates with rare photo of all three grown-up sons — fans react

Sharon Stone has all three of her boys by her side for this extra special Sunday.

Over the weekend, the Basic Instinct actress shared a glimpse into her Easter Sunday, taking to Instagram and sharing a photo featuring all three of her sons.

The doting mom first adopted Roan, 24, in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein, and later sons Laird, 19, in 2005, followed by Quinn, 18, who she adopted a year later. The former couple divorced in 2004.

© Instagram Sharon on Easter with her sons

In the sweet family portrait, Sharon appears sitting in between her sons on a couch, wearing a camel button down with matching trousers, and all four have their arms around each other.

"Happy Easter weekend from my family to yours," she wrote in her caption along with a bunny and kiss emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"A very happy Easter to you and the boys," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy Easter to the Stones! Looking good!" and: "You have a lovely family!! Happy Easter to you, too!!" as well as: "Happy blessed Easter to you and your family," plus another one of her followers also commented: "Maybe it's one of your best masterpieces. Best wishes for many springs."

© Instagram The actress with her son Laird

Sharon has largely taken a step back from her acting career; her appearances in movies have been sparse in recent years, and she has instead been focusing on her art these days, her Instagram sprinkled with glimpses of her abstract work, which has been showcased at various galleries across the country.

However, it seems there is one person who could bring her back to the screen: her first born son Roan!

© Getty Images Roan is an aspiring actor

Last year, Sharon and Roan shared a video of themselves participating in a TikTok trend, and teased they might work on a movie together.

© Instagram Sharon with her two youngest

"Something New," she wrote in her caption at the time, and fans were quick to express their excitement over the possibility of Roan following in his mom's footsteps, with one writing: "Do it! Looking forward to it! Go dude!" to which Roan promised: "That's the plan."

Still, despite the eager response, Sharon has been previously candid about her disappointments with the entertainment industry and how Hollywood has treated her over the years, particularly after suffering from a stroke in 2001. See a video of her discussing her health below.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, she explained: "My real first step of recovery was about seven years, and that's a long time to lose your momentum," adding: "In seven years, you're no longer the flavor of the time, you no longer have box office heat, the same people you were working with are no longer in power anymore."

She emphasized: "Everything changes and people don't really care about that person anymore. It's like going back to your old job seven years later, you don't just walk back into your job and think nothing's changed," and admitted: "I was sort of hurt that the world moved on without me."