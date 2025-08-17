Elton John and David Walliams holiday meal shuts down restaurant – and cancels hen

Talk about star power. Sir Elton John and David Walliams recently enjoyed a meal together in a lavish restaurant in Cannes' La Guerite which ended in shutting down a woman's hen.

The comedian posted a picture of himself alongside the legendary singer at the eatery on Instagram over the weekend, which was shortly followed by a slew of unhappy comments.

"Hope you enjoyed La Guerite! Our reservation was cancelled for my best friend's hen thanks to your 'semi private' event x", the woman wrote.

© Instagram Elton John enjoys lunch with David Walliams

"Wow you're joking! Can't believe that. Shame on La Guerite!" wrote another fan.

Others simply posted unhappy emoji faces underneath the original comment.

© FilmMagic Elton John with husband David Furnish

HELLO! contacted La Guerite for comment but have yet to hear back.

Sir Elton meanwhile has experienced a difficult year after the revelation that he has been struggling with his eyesight and is partially blind.

He told The Times: "I can see you, but I can't see TV, I can't read. I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I'm used to soaking it all up.

© Getty Images Elton John has experienced a difficult year after the revelation that he has been struggling with his eyesight

"It's distressing. You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I'm lucky to have the life I have.".

"I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here [left eye]. So you say to yourself, just get on with it," he added.

That said he recently told HELLO! that he plans to make the most of this summer with his partner of 31 years, David Furnish and their two sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 11.

"With summer just around the corner, I plan on making the most of the holidays and spending time with my family," he told HELLO!

© Billboard via Getty Images Sir Elton with David Furnish onstage

"We’ve been together for 31 years and are just so happy together. Our family is happy; we’re so collected and balanced and enjoying this phase of life with him off the road," he added.

The 78-year-old added that 2025 "has already been a wonderful year" despite his challenges.

David Walliams meanwhile raised eyebrows when he took aim at his former BGT co-judge Simon Cowell.

When asked about how he conceived the ideas for characters in his children's books on This Morning, he joked: "Whenever I'm trying to think of an evil villain, I always think: 'What would Simon Cowell do?'"