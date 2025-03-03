Elton John's rarely-seen sons Zachary and Elijah look so grown up in new picture

Sir Elton John's two sons Zachary and Elijah made a rare appearance on Sunday at the 33rd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy awards viewing party in West Hollywood.

The sibling duo were pictured at the star-studded event alongside their famous parents with huge grins etched on their faces.

© Getty Images Zachary and Elijah looked so grown-up as they posed for a snaphot with their famous parents

Their eldest son Zachary, whom they welcomed via surrogate in 2010, looked smart dressed in charcoal grey suit, a dark T-shirt and a gold chain. Meanwhile Elijah, whom they welcomed using the same surrogate in 2013, donned a dark suit and a crisp white shirt complete with a gold trim collar.

Dressed to impress, Elton, 77, slipped on an embroidered suit jacket which he paired with a cornflower blue shirt and a pearl necklace. Echoing his smart look, David, 62, wore a luxurious velvet tuxedo jacket and a sparkling rocket-shaped brooch.

© Getty Images Elizabeth was joined at the glitzy bash by her son Damian

Elton's famous viewing party is a renowned fundraising event that coincides with the hotly anticipated Academy Awards. The aim of the event is to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation and their critical efforts in reaching marginalized communities who are affected by HIV/AIDS.

© Getty Images Singer Chappell Roan took to the stage during the Academy Awards viewing party

It was a star-studded affair on Sunday night, with a galaxy of stars donning their glad rags for the special occasion. Stepping out to support the musician were Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley, designer Donatella Versace, Heidi Klum and singer Chappell Roan who gave a dazzling performance on stage.

Elton and David's family life

The couple have been vocal about how welcoming Zachary and Elijah transformed their lives for the better. Speaking to attitude magazine, Elton candidly shared: "Having the children changed everything for the better because now it's all about them. It's all about their welfare and their future and it's not about me and it's not about him."

He continued: "We're very comfortable in our relationship. We get better and better and better, but it's the children that just really inspire us and it's the most wonderful time of my life at the moment, and that's pretty amazing."

© Getty Images The couple got married in 2014

Elton and David are raising their sons in leafy Windsor. Their £4.2 million rural bolthole was purchased by Sir Elton for £400,000 following the success of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album.

Located next to Windsor castle, their home boasts a large, country-style kitchen, a panelled library, an ornate dining room and a rambling garden complete with water features and a stable for donkeys and ponies.