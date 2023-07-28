Elton John's husband David Furnish melts hearts with photo of new 'family members'

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers to their two young boys, Zachary, 12 and Elijah, ten, and on Friday, David announced that their family had grown by two with the arrival of two sweet pups.

The couple had opted to bring into their family two French bulldogs, one with light brown and white markings while the other was entirely black. The two puppies are already pros at posing for adorable photos, as they stared cutely at the camera. In a sweet caption, David said: "Here we grow again. Meet the two newest additions to the Furnish-John family - Regine and Nicole."

WATCH: Elton John's sons sing along at Glastonbury

He finished off the post with the rocket emoji and a string of dog emojis. He also tagged Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, who he revealed was behind the capture of the adorable snaps.

Fans were instantly besotted with the two new arrivals, as one enthused: "They are the sweetest cuddliest pups!" and a second commented: "Those babies are getting large! And have grown very quickly," and a third added: "So cute, I have one who’s got one eye she's diabetic and called Ivy."

© Instagram David revealed the family had welcomed two new pups

Meanwhile, a fourth penned: "You were born same year as me! I am in love with you loving. My saying is never trust people who don’t love dogs, God's gift of teaching humans true unconditional love."

On Father's Day, Elton and David announced they had adopted a separate puppy, called Jacob, and introduced him to their expansive fanbase. In a post announcing his arrival, David sweetly posted: "This Father's Day, we are happy to announce the newest arrival to the Furnish-John family. Please meet Jacob [dog emoji, heart-eyes emoji].

© Instagram Look how adorable the duo are!

"Zachary and Elijah are co-fathering little Jacob, and have proudly declared that Elton and I are… erm… grandparents…! Happy Father's Day to all the daddies and granddaddies out there [rocket emoji, red heart emoji] @eltonjohn."

Although the family is adding new members, earlier in the year, the family had to sadly bid farewell to one of their beloved dogs, Marilyn, just days before the pooch would have turned 18.

© Getty Elton and David have two young sons

"A heartbreakingly sad farewell to our beautiful and gorgeous Marilyn, just shy of her 18th birthday [hands together and heart emoji]," he wrote. "She gave our family an abundance of joy and love."Marilyn joined the Furnish-Johns as companion to Elton's beloved cocker spaniel Arthur. Together they travelled the world with us - from backstage at Caesar's Palace to the gondolas of Venice. Life was never, ever dull with them charging around."

Recalling fond memories of Marilyn and their children and on the bond they shared, David added: "Marilyn was like a sentry posted at the door when both Zachary and Elijah first came home from the hospital.

© Instagram The family welcomed another pup earlier in the year

"Instinctively she knew about the importance of their arrival, and lay directly under their prams keeping vigil. Occasionally, she'd pop her head up over the edge to check on their well-being, with her tail wagging away madly. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY who wasn't a part of the family got near those boys. She was a fiercely loyal and protective mother.

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Elton John's jaw-dropping £450 million fortune

LONG READ: Celebrities who have welcomed a child through surrogacy: from Elton John to Kim Kardashian

"She's back together with Arthur now, charging around in doggie heaven and chasing rabbits. A dear friend once remarked 'A dog is the only love you can buy' and the love we got back from Marilyn was bountiful and immeasurable. @eltonjohn."