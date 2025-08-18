Matthew Perry 'couldn't wait' to have kids in heartbreaking confession before death

Matthew Perry was open about many aspects of his life. The Friends actor, who died on October 28, 2023, aged 54, often spoke about his battles with addiction and his hopes for the future.

In his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew reflected on past relationships, his struggles, and his dream of starting a family. His words on wanting children are particularly moving following his tragic death.

His regrets over lost love

© Getty Images Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing

Matthew, best known for playing Chandler Bing, wrote about his engagement to actress Lizzy Caplan. Their relationship ended in 2012.

In the book, he admitted: "I often think if I'd [proposed] now we'd have two kids and a house. Instead, I'm some schmuck who's alone in his house at fifty-three."

The actor also reflected on his dating history, which included Julia Roberts. He admitted that addiction and fear often prevented his relationships from lasting. "I manifest something that's wrong with them, and then I break up with them. But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator," he wrote.

Looking forward with hope

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Matthew Perry in New York in 2017

When promoting his memoir, Matthew spoke of being ready for a new chapter. He told People: "I'm not run by the fear I used to be run by, so everything's kind of different. I'm feeling more confident and I'm not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out."

On the subject of fatherhood, he was clear: "I think I'd be great [as a father], I really do. I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that's probably why, but I can't wait."

He repeated those hopes during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. He said: "I wouldn't mind [having kids]," before joking with Jennifer: "Are you busy?"

A strong family bond

© Vince Bucci Matthew Perry and his mother in 2002 in Los Angeles

Matthew came from a large blended family. He was especially close to his mother, Suzanne, who worked as a journalist and served as press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Suzanne divorced Matthew’s father, actor John Bennett Perry, when Matthew was a child. John later moved to the US, and Matthew joined him as a teenager to pursue a career in acting. The pair rebuilt their relationship, and Matthew posted a smiling photo with his father on Instagram not long before he sadly passed away.

Matthew also paid tribute to his stepfather, Keith Morrison, who married Suzanne in 1981. Keith and Suzanne welcomed four children together: Caitlin, Emily, Will and Madeline. Keith also had a son, Michael, from a previous marriage. Matthew’s father, John, later remarried and welcomed a daughter, Maria.

In his memoir, Matthew credited Keith with holding his family together: "My family was held together by one man, and that was Keith Morrison."

His final days

© Frederick M. Brown Matthew Perry

In his last weeks, Matthew was seen enjoying time out in Los Angeles. He was photographed dining at Apple Pan, a popular spot in West L.A.

He also shared a final Instagram post from his jacuzzi just days before his death. The photo showed him relaxing at night with the caption: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman."

The actor was found dead at his home on October 28, 2023 after an apparent drowning. Police reported no illegal drugs at the scene, though prescription medications were present.

His family later issued a statement: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

Remembering Matthew

© Getty The cast of Friends in 1994

For ten seasons, Matthew starred on Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. The sitcom became one of the most successful series in TV history.

But Matthew’s words about wanting a family reveal a personal dream he never realised. As he told People: "I think I'd be great. I really do… I can't wait."

His honesty, humour and vulnerability left a lasting mark on fans around the world.