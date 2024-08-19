Matthew Perry’s assistant spent a staggering sum on ketamine before actor’s tragic death

Matthew Perry’sMatthew Perry’s tragic death at the age of 54 shocked fans around the world, and new details have emerged about the troubling events leading up to the actor’s passing. It has been revealed that in the 29 days prior to his fatal overdose on October 28, 2023, Matthew and his live-in assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, spent a staggering $55,000 on ketamine vials and related injections.

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, had been struggling with his mental health and sought relief through ketamine treatments—a powerful anesthetic increasingly used off-label for treating depression.

According to court documents, Kenny sent a flurry of text messages to suppliers, desperately seeking more of the drug for Matthew, even engaging in illegal transactions to obtain it.

Friends star Matthew Perry found dead

Kenny, one of five people arrested earlier this month in connection with Matthew’s death, was deeply involved in acquiring the drug and administering it to the actor, often in dangerously high doses.

One particularly concerning incident detailed in the legal documents involved a meeting between Matthew, Kenny, and Dr. Salvador Plasencia in a parking lot.

There, Matthew received yet another ketamine injection—one of many administered to him by Dr. Plasencia over the weeks leading up to his death.

© Frederick M. Brown Matthew Perry died aged 54

The court documents allege that Dr. Plasencia injected Matthew with ketamine multiple times at his home, and on one occasion, gave him a double dose within hours, causing the actor’s blood pressure to spike to dangerous levels. Matthew was left unable to speak or move, a stark indication of the severity of his condition.

The timeline of events paints a disturbing picture of a man in desperate need of help, surrounded by individuals who were either unable or unwilling to provide it. On September 30, Matthew and Kenny met with Dr. Plasencia at their home in the Pacific Palisades, where Matthew was receiving ketamine treatments for depression.

Despite seeing some benefits from the treatments, it became clear that Matthew’s desire for more of the drug was spiraling out of control. Unable to obtain the amount he wanted from his regular doctor, Dr. Plasencia sourced additional ketamine from a fellow doctor in San Diego, Mark Chavez, who agreed to supply the drug.

© Instagram Matthew Perry shared a photo from his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home

Text messages between Dr. Plasencia and Chavez reveal a disturbing lack of concern for Matthew’s well-being, with Plasencia texting Chavez, “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” after securing four vials of ketamine. The doctor later returned to Matthew’s house, where Kenny paid him $4,500 in cash for the vials. Plasencia then injected Matthew twice and instructed Kenny on how to administer the drug himself.

As the days went on, the situation worsened. On October 2, Kenny texted Dr. Plasencia, requesting more ketamine and asking to be left with additional vials of the drug. Plasencia obliged, and the dangerous cycle continued, with Kenny injecting Matthew more frequently.

By October 10, Kenny was driving Matthew to a public parking lot in Long Beach, where Dr. Plasencia met them and administered yet another injection while Matthew sat in a car. The drug was being sourced not only from Plasencia but also from other suppliers, including Erik Fleming and a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen,” Jasveen Sangha.

Kenny Iwamasa was Matthew Perry's assistant

As the end of October approached, Matthew’s situation became increasingly dire. On October 12, Dr. Plasencia visited Matthew’s home and was paid $21,000 in cash for more ketamine. The injection he administered that day caused Matthew to freeze up, and his blood pressure spiked dangerously high. Dr. Plasencia reportedly told Kenny, “Let’s not do that again,” but the warnings went unheeded.

On October 28, the day of Matthew’s death, Kenny administered three separate injections of ketamine, with the last one occurring shortly before 1:30 p.m. as Matthew sat at his backyard jacuzzi.

© David M. Benett Matthew Perry struggled from drug addiction

According to Kenny, Matthew’s final words were, “Shoot me up with a big one.” When Kenny returned home around 4 p.m., he found Matthew face down in the jacuzzi. Despite his efforts to revive the actor and a quick response from paramedics, Matthew was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s report later revealed that ketamine was the primary cause of Matthew’s death, with drowning listed as a secondary cause. The chilling details of Matthew’s final days highlight the dangers of unchecked drug use, even when it is intended to treat serious mental health issues.

The fallout from Matthew’s death has been significant, with several arrests made in connection to his passing. Kenny has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, while Erik Fleming has pleaded guilty to distributing the drug resulting in death. Both men are cooperating with prosecutors in the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Dr. Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, the primary targets of the investigation, have pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges.