Matthew Perry's online gesture to Jennifer Aniston rediscovered by fans - how it set their friendship apart

Matthew Perry's fans have been leaving tributes on one of the most touching Instagram posts uploaded by the Friends star back in February 2020.

The Chandler Bing actor had joined the picture sharing platform that month, and used the opportunity to share several Friends related posts, knowing how much his fans would appreciate them.

What's more, Matthew also shared a touching tribute to his friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston, who was celebrating her birthday that month.

It was the only birthday tribute Matthew shared on his Instagram account, proving just how much he valued his friendship with Jennifer.

Fans have been sharing lovely messages under the post after rediscovering it, which include: "Trust me! He loved Jenny so much! His face says a lot how much he loved her," while another wrote: "You had the sweetest friendship." A third added: "You will be forever in the hearts of people around the world Matthew."

Jennifer was singled out in Matthew's book, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing, for being there "the most" during his well-publicized addiction battle.

"We know you're drinking," she told him while in his trailer. "'We can smell it,' she said, in a kind of weird but loving way, and the plural 'we' hit me like a sledgehammer". Matthew went into further detail about how much Jennifer was there for him while chatting to Diane Sawyer in 2022.

© Ron Galella Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry were incredibly close

"She was the one that reached out the most, you know, I’m really grateful to her for that." After recalling the conversation in his trailer, he added: "Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was, I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone."

The Along Came Polly star's concern for Matthew was genuine and in 2004, during an interview with Diane, she broke down in tears about her co-star.

© NBC The Friends cast were all present at Matthew Perry's funeral on Saturday November 4

Diane asked the actress what each of her co-stars needed to hear, and while Jennifer provided joyful advice to her pals when it came to Matthew, she was nearly left speechless. In between tears, she said: "'We didn't know. We, you know, we weren't equipped, we weren't - to deal with it. You know, nobody had ever dealt with that and, you know, the idea of even losing him. He's having a rough road, but he is alright."

Last week, the cast of Friends shared a joint statement released to People, released days after Matthew's death. It said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

© Ron Galella Jennifer and Matthew on the red carpet back in 1995

They continued: "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. "In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

© Denise Truscello Matthew Perry was loved by so many

The five cast members were also all pictured attending Matthew's intimate funeral on Saturday November 4.

Guests were reportedly left in tears at the end of the funeral service, when the actor's favorite song, Peter Gabriel's Never Give Up, featuring Kate Bush, was played.

