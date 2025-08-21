All about Kirsten Dunst's marriage to Oscar-nominated husband Jesse Plemons and their two rarely-seen kids

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have a love story that is a tale as old as time over in Hollywood — and we love it.

The Virgin Suicides actress and the Kinds of Kindness met on the set of Fargo back in 2015, and started dating a year later.

They have since gone on to share the screen together again — on Civil War and tHe Power of the Dog — and welcomed two kids together. Catch up on their relationship and family life below.

© Getty Images Kirsten and Jesse in 2015

Their love story

Kirsten and Jesse, both of whom were child actors, first met on the set of Fargo in 2015, when they played high school sweethearts on the second season of the hit FX show; Jesse was around 27 years old, and Kirsten 33.

However, it wasn't until May 2016 that they sparked relationship rumors, one month after Kirsten split from her boyfriend, fellow actor Garrett Hedlund. Six months later, Kirsten was spotted wearing an oval-shaped diamond ring while at Paris Fashion week, and confirmed she and Jesse were engaged in June 2017.

© Getty Kirsten was first seen wearing an oval-shaped diamond engagement ring in January 2017

They have two kids together

In December 2017, it was reported that Kirsten and Jesse were expecting their first child together, which she confirmed a month later when she showed off her baby bump while attending a Rodarte event.

On May 3, 2018, they welcomed a baby boy, who they named Ennis Howard. Though they keep their kids largely out of the spotlight, Ennis was reportedly in attendance at his mom's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2019.

In March 2021, Kirsten revealed she was pregnant for a second time while gracing the cover of W Magazine with her baby bump, and that May, she welcomed her and Jesse's second child, another son, named James Robert.

© Getty The couple in 2018, while expecting their first child

Giving rare insight into her life as a mother-of-two during an interview with the New York Times, when James was a four-month-old, 18-pound baby, Kirsten introduced him: "This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," adding: "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."

At the time, Jesse had been on location filming Killers of the Flower Moon, and Kirsten, who had been handling newborn wake-up duties largely by herself, shared: "I'm so tired, I haven't slept through the night in four months," confessing that she had "developed an eye twitch, too," however emphasized: "I'm in a really special place."

© Getty Images The actors in July 2025

They got married after a five-year engagement

Kirsten and Jesse got quietly married five years after getting engaged, and one after welcoming their second child, during a ceremony at the luxury GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

The family lives in a 1930s ranch house

Kirsten showcased her stunning home in the San Fernando Valley in a 2021 feature for Architectural Digest, which she had transformed by interior designer Jane Hallworth, with whom she has been working with for about 20 years.