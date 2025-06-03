Josh Brolin's personal life: all about his 3 marriages and 4 kids — including famous daughter

Josh Brolin may be Thanos to some, or even Brandon "Brand" Walsh to others, but to his four kids, Trevor, Eden, Westlyn and Chapel, he's just dad.

The Avengers: Endgame actor first became a dad in 1988 when he welcomed his first son Trevor Brolin with his ex-wife Alice Adair, with whom he also welcomed daughter Eden Brolin.

Since then, he has been married two other times, engaged another, and welcomed two more kids with his third wife, Kathryn Boyd. Learn all about his family life below.

© Getty Josh and Alice are still friends to this day

His first marriage

Josh married and welcomed his first child with Alice in 1988, when he was 20 years old and she was 22. Little is known about how they met or their romance, but they welcomed another child, daughter Eden, in 1994, before ultimately divorcing that year.

Alice, who now goes by Deborah, is a former actress, with previous roles in Miami Vice, Beverly Hills Cop II, and Quantum Leap, however save for a role in a short titled Rideshare in 2015, she has not acted since 1992.

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, Josh recalled his summer of 1987, anticipating the birth of his first child, and confessed: "Well, I was an idiot. A 19-year-old guy riding on a Harley-Davidson, so embarrassingly dumb. But she got pregnant and that's what happened."

Still, he maintained "it was good," and further shared: "I'm still best friends with her. I ended up having two amazing kids, so it turned out OK. No, that was a good year. That was my favorite year. It was the year my whole life changed. I had kids and I started doing theatre."

© Getty Images The actor with his two eldest kids and actress Melissa Leo in 2008

He was married to Diane Lane

In August 2004, after a brief engagement to Minnie Driver, Josh married fellow actress Diane Lane. In December of that year, he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery after Diane called the police following an altercation, however she ultimately declined to press charges, and the couple's spokesperson at the time said the incident was a misunderstanding.

He addressed the incident in a 2018 interview with the New York Times. "God, I've never been so careful with my words. Ever. Maybe in all 50 years. And there's no reason for me to be other than there's no explaining it. Do you know what I mean? The only person who can explain that would be Diane, and she's chosen not to, so I'm O.K. with that," he said, adding of his prior urge to explain it: "I was more reactive, I was more, 'People need to know the truth.' Whatever I say is going to sound like compensation for a perpetrator. I've gotten to a place where all that matters is that I have control over my behavior, and at that time, it was a little more chaotic."

© WireImage Josh and Diane were married for almost ten years

His kids have followed in his footsteps

While Trevor, the eldest, hasn't followed in his dad's acting footsteps per se, he has stayed within the entertainment business as a producer and his work with Revel, an events and entertainment space in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Eden has however followed in her dad's (and grandfather James Brolin's) acting footsteps, making her acting debut in the short film, X when she was 14. She has since had roles in Long Gone Heroes, Candy Land, and Yellowstone, among others.

In 2022, she married fellow actor Cameron Crosby after three years together.

© Getty He married Kathryn in 2016

He married his personal assistant

The year he split from Diane, 2013, Josh started dating his former personal assistant and model Kathryn Boyd, who is 20 years his junior, and they tied the knot three years later. They have two children together, daughter Westlyn Reign, born in 2016, and daughter Chapel Grace, born in 2020.

In a Mother's Day Tribute in May 2025, Josh wrote: "When mothers move us, the whole world feels it. I'm the luckiest man given I get to partner with my spirit animal, my soulmate, and one who definitely beats to her own percussion galore as a fellow parent — and watch these four kids continue to battle with the world with such bravery and persistence. Sloth does not exist in our family. That stems from my mother, Debby Adair, and the loveliest Kathryn. I kneel to all three of you in thanks."