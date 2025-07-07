Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Ringo Starr's famous model wife and his 3 musician kids
Meet Ringo Starr's famous model wife and his 3 musician kids
Sir Ringo Starr (L) and Barbara Bach attend the London Premiere of Disney Original Documentary "If These Walls Could Sing" at Abbey Road Studios on December 12, 2022 in London, England© Getty

Meet Ringo Starr's famous model wife and his 3 musician kids

The legendary Beatles star celebrated his 85th birthday on July 7

All Ringo Starr needs is his family, and peace and love.

On July 7, the "Octopus' Garden" singer rang in his milestone 85th birthday with those closest to him by his side, and his annual "Peace & Love" event and tradition, which he hosts every year in different cities across the world to celebrate his birthday. 

Read on below for all to know about the people that fill up his life.

Barbara Bach and Ringo Starr attend Ringo's Peace & Love Birthday Celebration on July 07, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
With his wife celebrating his 85th birthday on July 7

Ringo's wife

Since 1981, Ringo has been married to American actress and former model Barbara Bach, who he met a year prior.

The couple met on the set of Caveman, in which they had roles as each other's love interests, about 15 years after Barbara first saw him perform with The Beatles. Shortly after, they were involved in a near-fatal car accident where Ringo's car flipped over twice, and they vowed to stick together.

They officially tied the knot on April 27, 1981 in London surrounded by about 70 of their closest friends and family, including of course fellow Beatles Paul McCartney and George Harrison (John Lennon had been assassinated just a few months prior, in December 1980). 

Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach during Ringo Starr Sighting at the Plaza Hotel - November 26, 1980 at Plaza Hotel in New York City, New York, United States© Getty
Barbara and Ringo in 1980

In addition to her role on Caveman, where she met Ringo, Barbara was also a Bond Girl in the 1977 James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me opposite Roger Moore. Other roles of hers include Force 10 From Navarone (1978)The Humanoid (1979), and Up the Academy (1980), though she left her acting career behind in the early 1980s.

Two years after her last film, a 1986 short titled To the North of Katmandu, both she and Ringo jointly entered rehab to deal with their drug and alcohol abuse.

Zak Starkey (L) and father Ringo Starr attend the launch of "Issues", a new album by SSHH in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, at The Box on September 5, 2016 in London, England© Getty
With his son Zak in 2016

Ringo's kids

Barbara and Ringo never had kids of their own, but he has three kids from his previous marriage to Maureen Cox, who passed away in 1994 after a battle with leukemia. They were married from 1965 to 1975, divorcing after respective affairs, Ringo with model Nancy Lee Adams and Maureen with his Beatles bandmate George, who passed away in 2001 after a battle with lung cancer.

Ringo's first child is Zak Starkey (the star's real name is Richard Starkey), 59, who has followed in his dad's footsteps and was part of rock band The Who from 1996 until this year. In 1985, when he was 19, he married Sarah Menikides, and they welcomed daughter Tatia Jayne in 1985, before ultimately separating in the early 2000s. He has been with his wife Sharna "Sshh" Liguz, 40, for 20 years, and they share a daughter, Luna Lee Lightnin, born in 2021.

Beatle Ringo Starr's children Jason Starkey (left) and Lee Starkey at Bill Wyman's Book "Rolling With The Stones" Launch Party At The Cafe De Paris In London, 2002© Getty Images
His youngest kids in 2002

Next up is Jason, 57, who worked as a drummer, manager, and later photographer before ultimately exiting the spotlight. Since 2010, he has been married to fashion and floral designer Flora Evans, who he started dating in 1999, and they share four sons, Louis, Sonny, Rock, and Budy.

Last but certainly not least is Ringo's daughter Lee, 57, who is a make-up artist and fashion designer. She has been in a relationship with musician Jay Mehler since 2006, and in 2009, they welcomed triplets, Smokey, Jakamo and Ruby Tiger.

