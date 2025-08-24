Serena Williams makes surprise appearance to address 'former rival' Maria Sharapova

Serena Williams made a surprise appearance on Saturday to honour her "former rival" Maria Sharapova, taking the stage in Newport, Rhode Island, to induct her into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Serena, 43, and Maria, 38, shared a fierce sporting feud that all started in 2004, when Maria – who was only 17 at the time – won the Championship title over Serena, who was the two-time defending champion. What later unfolded was two decades of sporting rivalry, with the two athletes repeatedly going head-to-head to take the Grand Slam.

The rivalry

In the end, Maria ended up winning five titles, while Serena dominated with 23 – securing her reputation as the second-most decorated champ of all time, following Australia player Margaret Court, who had 24. On court, Serena dominated their head-to-head matches with 20 victories to Maria's two, fuelling an often-tense dynamic that reportedly spilled beyond the baseline.

© Getty Images The pair shared a sporting rivalry for over a decade

From feuds to friends

In a post on Instagram, Serena began by acknowledging the full-circle moment: "Last night, I flew to Rhode Island for Maria Sharapova," she said. "Maria's career, as her dad put it yesterday, started with me and last night, ended with me inducting her into the tennis hall of fame."

Reflecting on their past, Serena acknowledged the full-circle moment in a heartfelt Instagram post: "I'm probably the last person you expected to see standing here tonight," she said. "Honestly, a few years ago, I would've said the same thing. But years after getting to know her better, we now call each other friends. And when a friend calls, you answer."

Women supporting women

It seems the two athletes have well and truly put the past behind them, however, as Maria asked Serena to induct her into the tennis Hall of Fame. Retiring in 2020, 2025 marks the qualifying year that Maria could be inducted. "This is women supporting each other and respecting each other's greatness," continued Serena. "Congratulations @mariasharapova, it is my honor – as her former rival, her forever fan and now, her forever friend – to welcome Maria Sharapova into the International Tennis Hall of Fame."

© Getty Images for International T Serena inducted Maria at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Honouring her "forever friend", Serena spoke of Maria's nearly 20-year professional career, as well as the tension that arose between them during that time. "In 2004, when Maria was just 17 years old, she stunned the world and won Wimbledon," Serena said.

"To this day, she calls it the highlight of her career, and to this day, I call it one of my hardest losses. The match didn't just make her a champion, it actually made her a star. It launched one of the most talked about and controversial rivalries in tennis."

© Getty Images for International T Serena Williams embraces Maria Sharapova during the 2025 Induction Celebration weekend

Serena continued: "For more than a decade and a half, every time we faced each other, the atmosphere shifted. It was thick, the tension was real. The fire was real. And honestly you could feel it – and, by the way you could hear it… with all Maria's grunting!" Laughing from the audience, Maria playfully called back: "Yours too!"

Later, Maria shared her gratitude for her rival-turned-friend on Instagram: "Thank you for having my back tonight, @serenawilliams. It meant the world to me."