Venus Williams teases sister Serena's return to tennis: 'I miss her'

Venus Williams has said that she hopes her sister, Serena Williams, will be returning to the tennis court soon.

Venus, 45, is preparing to make her hotly anticipated tennis comeback at the DC Open after more than a year away from the sport. As she gears up for her return to the court, she commented that having Serena back in the sport would "make this better".

"I mean, I keep saying to my team: 'The only thing that would make this better is if she was here,' like we always did everything together, so of course I miss her," Venus told reporters ahead of her return, per the Associated Press.

© Getty Serena Williams retired from her stellar tennis career in 2022

"But if she comes back, I'm sure she'll let y'all know."

The comments come just days after Serena, 43, teased fans about a possible return to her beloved sport in an Instagram video posted on Friday.

Sharing a video of herself in vibrant blue leggings and a sleek grey long-sleeved top, Serena was seen enjoying a lighthearted match that showcased her stellar talent.

© Instagram Serena excited fans when she posted a video of her on the tennis court recently

In the caption, the star penned: "Still Serena."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had been the face of tennis since she won her first U.S. Open in 1999. Serena announced that she would bid a fond farewell to the sport in a cover interview for Vogue in September 2022.

© Getty Images Serena is a 23-time Grand Slam champ

In the as-told-to story, the athlete admitted: "I have never liked the word retirement," explaining that: "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me."

She continued: "I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. "Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

© Instagram Despite dusting off her tennis racket, Serena is very much in holiday mode after posting snaps on board a luxe Spanish yacht

Despite picking up her tennis racket for a quick session, Serena has been enjoying a luxe Spanish holiday on board a lavish yacht.

The tennis star looked incredible in a periwinkle bikini and matching knitted skirt with a daring thigh-high split.

"Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight. But we starting here," Serena captioned the series of pictures. The rest of the carousel featured snaps of Serena lounging in style on board a luxurious Spanish yacht with picturesque cliffs and clear blue waters in the background.