Coco Gauff shares what she's been up to since Wimbledon

After competing in Wimbledon, Coco Gauff decided to take a trip out to Georgia instead of heading straight home to Florida, and for a good reason.

The tennis star attended Beyonce's popular Cowboy Carter Tour, and she posted a carousel set of her cowboy-inspired concert fit. Coco donned a gorgeous brown leather one piece, which showcased her toned arms and thighs.

She sported a dark brown bedazzled buckle belt, suede cowboy hat with star accents, and embellished thigh-high cowboy boots. To finish off the gorgeous OOTD, she fittingly posed with a brown fan to stay cool while Beyonce performed "Heated" during the three-hour set.

© Instagram Coco Gauff attended Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour

The athlete even had the opportunity to snap a quick photograph with Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles at the concert. Tina kept her look simple, with a black turtleneck, leather cowboy hat, cowboy boots and jeans.

Coco also shared a picture of Beyonce positioned in the middle of her background, which reads in bold red font: "Never ask permission for something that already belongs to you."

© Instagram Coco and Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles took a picture during the concert

The current number two seed in the world has been enjoying some much-deserved time off since her demanding run in Wimbledon.

She had an emotional response to getting eliminated during the first round. The star posted another carousel set of herself playing tennis, and she captioned it with a white heart and crying emoji.

© Getty Images Coco got eliminated during the first round at Wimbledon last week

Although she may be processing the loss, she has expressed gratitude for living out her wildest childhood dreams, regardless of the outcome.

She shared with the Associated Press: "Even when I see videos of me during that time, it just doesn't feel like it's me. It felt like a dream. I'll always have special memories from that run and, I guess, it definitely fueled the belief that I can be on tour and live out my dream."

The player continued: "It's something that always holds a special place in my heart. Obviously, I would love to win this tournament just for it to be like a full-circle moment. I feel like it would be like the start of the dream, and I don't want to say 'the finish,' because I obviously have a lot of career left, but [it's] a full-circle type of situation."

© Getty Images Coco shared how grateful she is for getting to live out her childhood dreams

During a press conference, Coco remained hopeful about the upcoming Grand Slam which will take place in New York City. She shared: "I mean, obviously I'm not going to dwell on this too long, because I want to do well at the U.S. Open. Maybe losing here [in the] first round isn't the worst thing in the world because I have time to reset."

By the looks of it, Coco let out some steam at Beyonce's concert, is choosing to stay positive about her future matches and has her eyes on the prize.