Dallas star reveals the secret to his longevity at 76 years of age

Dallas star Patrick Duffy may be almost 80 years old, but he's showing no signs of slowing down! The 1980s sex symbol credits his longevity to his partner Linda Purl who is best known for her character in Happy Days as Henry Winkler's girlfriend. "Linda is reticent to say how much workout that she does do. She cannot sit still. Just before this, she was out climbing a mountain this morning. Wow," he told DailyMail of his partner of five years. He said that Linda has "changed my basic lifestyle that way. I've had both hips replaced and quite literally about two days after I would get home, which was three days after having the hip replaced, I would be on the mountain side climbing a mountain with her, with the doctor's permission." Patrick explained that his lifestyle has now "changed, not enough, but I'm still in the learning process and I want to keep up. I want to maintain the mutual lifestyle of the great outdoors with her. So she's been a great influence on me in that respect."

© FilmMagic Linda and Patrick find love together

He said that another thing they do is drink plenty of water and "laugh a lot".

The couple worked together on The Bold and the Beautiful between 2022 and 2023, and are now starring in a new adventure film, Hollywood Grit.

© Getty Images Patrick back in his hey days

"It was pretty odd the first time we were working together," Linda shared. "We finished a scene and I felt a pat on my derriere…on set! Then I hear 'Nice job honey.'"

© Getty Images Patrick credits his youthfulness down to his partner Linda

"I was like, huh? Oh! Okay!" she laughed.

Their love story is one for the books. After being acquaintances for forty years, sparks flew when Patrick, 76, and Linda, 69, bumped into each other in New York.

© Getty The Cast of "Dallas" after the 1980 People's Choice Awards.

When the pandemic hit shortly after their meeting, the pair opted to stay in touch and began to call each other on Zoom, chatting for hours about their interests.

"We were finding lots of common threads. Patrick would read a poem that he wrote, and then we'd listen to some music. And so it just started to deepen," the Happy Days star explained.