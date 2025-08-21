Dawson's Creek cast rally around James Van Der Beek in emotional reunion

The cast of the hit '00s TV show Dawson's Creek is set to reunite on September 22 for a charity event following James Van Der Beek's shocking cancer diagnosis.

The stars will descend on the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, with Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Busy Phillips, Mary Beth Peil, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes and Meredith Monroe all returning for the one-night-only event.

Together again

The cast will read the pilot episode of Dawson's Creek, which first hit screens in 1998.

Cast members like Busy, Kerr, and Meredith, who joined the series later on, will read different roles in the pilot.

The charity event is in partnership with F Cancer and in support of James, the show's lead, amid his battle with colorectal cancer.

© Getty Images The hit show ran from 1998 to 2003

Series creator Kevin Williamson will produce the event, and was overjoyed at getting the gang back together again, 22 years after the series ended in 2003.

"I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our Dawson's Creek family for such a special night," he said in a statement.

"Dawson's Creek changed my life. What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed."

© Getty Images The cast will reunite for a reading of the pilot episode

"It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world," he continued. "I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges."

Golden Globe nominee Michelle, who portrayed Jen on the show, also shared a statement detailing how special the reunion will be.

"We grew up in Capeside, and that's a bond that will last a lifetime," she declared. "We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson's Creek feel the same way."

James' health battle

© Getty Images James announced his diagnosis in 2024

James, who played Dawson on the WB show, revealed his devastating diagnosis in November 2024 in a candid interview with People.

"I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he shared. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

Speaking to Today in July, James updated worried fans on his health, explaining that "it'll probably be a process for the rest of my life".

© Getty He portrayed Dawson in the hit teen show

"I ate as well as I could. I was healthy. I was in amazing cardiovascular shape," he clarified. "There was no reason in my mind that I should have gotten a positive diagnosis."

By being open about his cancer battle, the 48-year-old has seen the lives of so many change as a result.

© Getty Images His journey has inspired so many to prioritize their health

"Guys I see at the gas station, people come up to me at a coffee shop, I appreciate it every time," he said.

"That's been stuff that really makes me cry. When people say, 'I got checked, I got a colonoscopy, I got a polyp removed,'...just to save somebody that journey."