Dallas heartthrob Patrick Duffy spotted working in supermarket — see him now

Dallas actor Patrick Duffy was seen working at his latest gig at a supermarket. The 80s heartthrob has launched a business venture with his girlfriend Linda Purl.

His resume now includes being the CEO of a bread business, fittingly called Duffy's Dough. The TV star's brand recently launched in all Kroger stores across the nation and the couple visited one to celebrate the big news.

The pair expressed their excitement on social media by writing: "From our garage to this. Thank you to each and every one of you for supporting us along this journey, and to Kroger for helping us reach so many more of you!"

The couple is also proud to have a business with a deeper purpose. The caption continued: "We are so pleased to be able to support food scarcity with 100% of our profits, one loaf at a time."

In the posted video, the happy couple embraced as they walked into the store, and Linda shared: "We hope it flies off the shelves because all the profits go to food scarcity."

Patrick added: "That is remarkable." Linda chimed in: "From our garage, to this." The sweet pair introduced the bread to local shoppers, while taking selfies with them.

The selfless couple on behalf of the Kroger Foundation also donated $20,000 to the Meals on Wheels Southwest OH and Northern KY areas.

Patrick has a sentimental connection to the creation of his business. In 1952, when Patrick was only two, his family moved from Montana to Alaska with the help of a pickup truck.

Once they arrived, a friendly neighbor gifted the family a sourdough starter. The generous tradition originated from the Alaska Gold Rush miners. The actor shared just how deeply personal his new business venture is.

He shared on Facebook: "We've spent our lives telling stories through characters, through performances, and now, through something as simple and meaningful as sharing a loaf of bread. Duffy's Dough is part of our home and our history, and we're so glad to share it with you."

The post continued: "Recognizing that good things happen when folks break bread together, we're committed to making tangible differences for good in the world by donating 100% of our profits to hunger relief. Thank you for joining us on the journey."

The couple, who got together during the pandemic shared on their website that during that unprecedented time, they made sourdough breads for their friends, and they kept requesting more, which inspired the pair to think bigger.

Duffy's Dough sells multigrain sourdough loaves, artisan sandwich rolls, French dinner rolls, demi sourdough baguettes, and dehydrated sourdough starter kits for those who want to create their own bread at home.