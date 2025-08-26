Kelly Osbourne's raging response to famous star's 'disrespectful' comment on dad Ozzy's death

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against WWE star Becky Lynch's insensitive comment about Ozzy Osbourne. The wrestler made the 'disrespectful' joke at bp pulse LIVE during Monday Night RAW. "The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago," said the 38-year-old to the crowd. "But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too." The remark left Ozzy's daughter Kelly furious, and it wasn't long until she hit back on social media.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to Becky's comments and slam WWE for allowing it. "Becky Lynch you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not [expletive] on you if you were on fire," she penned.

© Getty Images Becky Lynch is a WWE wrestler

"Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!"

Kelly responded via Instagram

Ozzy Osbourne's death

The star's family announced Ozzy's death in July with a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning."

The statement continued: "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

© Anadolu via Getty Images The Osbourne family at Ozzy's funeral

The Black Sabbath frontman is survived by his wife Sharon Osbourne, and his children, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot.

Earlier this month, Kelly broke her silence via a statement on social media. "I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough…but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she began.

"The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life," Kelly continued. "Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne in 2020

"Grief is a strange thing – it sneaks up on you in waves – I will not be ok for a while – but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference," she continued in her heartbreaking tribute. "I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."

She concluded: "Thank you for being there. I love you all so much," signing off with "#BirminghamForever" and "#OzzyForever," soundtracking it with his song "See You on the Other Side."