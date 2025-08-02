Kelly Osbourne's bold 3-word tribute to Ozzy as she breaks silence after funeral

Kelly Osbourne has broken her silence following her dad, Ozzy Osbourne's, funeral on July 31.

The Black Sabbath frontman was laid to rest near the lake on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire home on July 31 following a private funeral attended by his family and famous friends.

Kelly's tribute

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kelly shared a photo of a bold, three-word tribute to her late dad in the form of a large, purple, floral wreath placed by the bank of the water, which read: "Ozzy [expletive] Osbourne."

The day before Ozzy's burial, Kelly was overcome with emotion as she joined her family during a procession through the streets of Birmingham in honor of Ozzy.

© Instagram Kelly's bold tribute to her dad Ozzy following his funeral

Paying tribute to her dad once again, Kelly wore a pair of purple round wire-rimmed glasses, a look that Ozzy was famous for, as she held onto her mother, Sharon, who was visibly distraught in her first sighting since her husband's death aged 76 on July 22.

Three days after Ozzy's death, Kelly broke her silence, sharing a brief but poignant message on her Instagram Stories, writing: "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had."

Ozzy's death

© Getty Images for iHeartMedia Ozzy died July 22, 2025, aged 76

Ozzy's family announced his death in a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Funeral plans

© Getty Images Ozzy wanted his funeral to be a celebration

After his death, an old interview resurfaced of him discussing his wishes for his funeral, admitting that he didn't want it to be a "mope-fest" but a "celebration".

"There'll be no harping on the bad times," he told The Times back in 2011.

"It's worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives, so by any measure, most of us in this country – especially rock stars like me – are very lucky."

He added: "That's why I don't want my funeral to be sad, I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"

Funeral procession

© Getty Images Ozzy was honored with a funeral procession through his hometown of Birmingham

The day before Ozzy's funeral, his coffin traveled through Birmingham city centre, his beloved hometown, where thousands gathered to honor the musician.

The hearse was followed by his family, including Sharon, children Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis, while the cortege was led by a live brass band, Bostin' Brass, who performed versions of Black Sabbath songs.

Final performance

Two weeks before his death, Ozzy returned to Birmingham for his final performance with the original Black Sabbath line-up; it was the first time they reunited in 20 years.

"It's so good to be on this [expletive] stage, you have no idea," he told the crowd of 42,000, per Variety, at the time, adding: "Let the madness begin!"

Considered a farewell performance for Ozzy and a celebration of his career, the event also featured solo performances by Ozzy, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.