Kelly Osbourne declares she 'will not be ok' in first heart-wrenching statement on dad Ozzy's death — read

Kelly Osbourne has finally shared a lengthy statement on the death of her father and "best friend" Ozzy Osbourne on July 22 aged 76.

The 40-year-old reality TV star had previously taken to her Instagram Stories to intermittently allude to her grief, at one point briefly writing: "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had."

Following the Black Sabbath frontman's funeral procession in Birmingham and the private funeral for family and friends, the mom-of-one is sharing a personal tribute to her late father.

© Getty Images Kelly shared a first emotional statement on her dad Ozzy's death

"I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough…but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she began, expressing her gratitude for all the people who'd paid tribute and shared love for Ozzy and his family.

"The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life," Kelly continued. "Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

"Grief is a strange thing – it sneaks up on you in waves – I will not be ok for a while – but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference," she continued in her heartbreaking tribute. "I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."

© Instagram Her statement, expressing gratitude for his fans

She concluded: "Thank you for being there. I love you all so much," signing off with "#BirminghamForever" and "#OzzyForever," soundtracking it with his song "See You on the Other Side."

Kelly's tribute comes soon after another from a close member of the family, that being her brother Jack's wife Aree Osbourne née Gearhart, who shared several photos of the family, including many that showcase Ozzy as a doting grandfather.

© Getty Images Kelly made an appearance at her father's funeral procession in Birmingham

"I'm pretty sure I have the coolest father in law around, and the best papa to my kids," she penned. "The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other."

"He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family," she continued. "We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above. We'll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy."

© Getty Images She supported her mom Sharon Osbourne and was joined by her siblings Jack and Aimee

Ozzy's family announced his death in a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning."

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," it concluded, signed by his wife Sharon, and his kids Kelly, Jack, Aimee and Louis.