Ricky Hatton's family pay tribute after boxer's death - 'He had a heart as big as his smile'

Ricky Hatton's family has released a heartbreaking statement, following the late boxer's passing aged 46. Speaking of their "immeasurable" loss, the family reflected on Ricky's enduring legacy as one of boxing's greatest champions" and as a man who "wore his heart on his sleeve". Released via Greater Manchester police, the statement read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard. Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us, he was simply 'Richard', our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

© Getty Images Ricky Hatton's death was confirmed on Sunday morning

"He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him. To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing's greatest champions - a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.

"As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. "It has been a source of great comfort to see just how many lives Richard touched, and how widely he was admired and respected.

"At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we come to terms with life without him. In the days and weeks ahead, we will take strength from one another and from the knowledge that Richard's legacy - both in boxing and as a man - will continue to live on. Richard's memory will forever remain in our hearts, in the hearts of his fans, and in the sport he loved so dearly."

© Getty Images Ricky was a boxing world champion

Ricky, who had spoken openly about his struggles with mental health, was found dead at his home in Hyde by Greater Manchester Police. A spokesperson for GMP confirmed that his death is not being treated as suspicious. In the hours since, tributes have flooded in from friends and fans. Taking to Instagram, fellow boxer Amir Khan wrote: "Today we lost not only one of Britain's greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton.

"As fighters, we tell ourselves we're strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind. Mental health isn't weakness. It's part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

"Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what's possible. To everyone reading this: if you're hurting or struggling, you are not alone. Talk. Reach out. Because we need more light, more compassion, more understanding."

On Sunday night, crowds at this year's Manchester derby held a "minute of appreciation" for Ricky at Etihad Stadium. "This might be the day of the football derby, but this sporting city of Manchester has been brought together today," reflected BBC football correspondent John Murray.