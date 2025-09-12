Fans rally around Sharon Osbourne as she makes quiet return to social media

Sharon Osbourne has quietly returned to social media seven weeks after the death of her beloved husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away following a lengthy health battle. The mother of three took to Instagram to reshare a video posted by her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, of the pair spending time together while still grappling with his loss. In the clip, Kelly was clad in a casual outfit of blue jeans, a brown plaid shirt, and an animal print hat, which a beautiful brown owl perched upon.

As the camera honed in on Kelly, she could be heard saying, "Mom, put your hand out." The bird then flew to Sharon and landed on her gloved-up arm, before the TV personality candidly said, "I don't have anything to give you." She sported baggy black pants, a black blazer and a white T-shirt for the outing.

The duo visited Cornwall Falconry Farm in England, and stood in a field as they interacted with the adorable creature. "Today I introduced my mom to falconry and she loved it! Thank you @gerardsulter for putting a smile on my mom's face too!" Kelly wrote in the caption. The family's fans took to the comment section to send their love, with many happy to see Sharon animated again following Ozzy's death.

"There she is!!!! We've all missed seeing Sharon. Thank you Kelly," one fan wrote, while another added, "Oh Mrs O!!!! Missed your face!" A third fan commented, "Makes my heart happy to see your mom out and happy," while another exclaimed, "So happy to see this! All the positive and healing vibes to you and your family."

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 due to cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease. He was 76 years old and had performed just weeks prior in his final concert, the Back to the Beginning show in Birmingham, which was attended by more than 40,000 fans. Speaking to Pollstar after the performance, Sharon shared that it was the perfect send-off for the legendary musician.

© Instagram Sharon paid a visit to a falconry farm with Kelly

"I never wanted Ozzy to just disappear without some big event," she explained. "And it's the best way then to go home to where it all started, to go to his favorite stadium in the world, which is [home to] his beloved Aston Villa team, and it was just perfect. It was a huge success, because it was a phenomenal event."

© Getty Images Ozzy performed one final show just weeks before his death

"It was the first time, I think, that anybody's gone into retirement and done it, where the show is streamed and it goes to charity," she continued. "So it's the first time anybody has said goodnight like that, it's the perfect way, when you've had such a long career, to end it." She added that Ozzy couldn't believe the reaction he got from the sold-out show.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Sharon was supported by her children at the funeral

"He turned around and he said to me that night, he said, 'I had no idea that so many people liked me.' Ozzy's always been in his own bubble." Sharon's last public appearance was at her husband's funeral on July 30, which began with a procession through his hometown of Birmingham in England. Heartbreaking scenes emerged of the distraught wife in tears while surrounded by her children, Jack, Aimee and Kelly, as well as Ozzy's son from his first marriage, Louis.