Everything we know about suspected Charlie Kirk shooter — from damning note to alleged 'partner'
Tyler Robinson, 22, has been identified as the main suspect in the shooting that took place on September 10 on the Utah Valley University campus.

Nova M Bajamonti
Nova M Bajamonti
2 minutes ago
On September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk visited Utah Valley University to openly debate students on hot button topic issues through his right-wing brand Turning Point USA. During the debates, he was shot and killed, as the crowd quickly dispersed to seek shelter. The shooter ran away from the scene and a massive search was launched. After several intense search days, the suspect was identified through surveillance footage and previous online activity. After the suspect's family saw the images, they recognized their son, Tyler Robinson, 22. 

The family shared that their son had admitted to the shooting, and they advised him to turn himself in. Tyler warned them that he would commit suicide before he turned himself him, therefore his father reached out to a youth pastor to call Tyler in an attempt to change his mind. Tyler remained adamant on not turning himself in, therefore the pastor ended up calling the U.S. Marshalls. 

Charlie was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025
Charlie was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025

On September 14, Utah's Governor Spencer Cox provided further insight about the shooting, Tyler's political ideology and his personal life. During Spencer's interview on Meet the Press, he shared: "He does come from a conservative family, but his ideology was very different from his family, so that's part of it." Prior to the shooting, Tyler told his family about Charlie's upcoming visit to the university and shared "why they didn't like him," with them.

Charlie Kirk at political event wearing a blazer and shirt© Getty Images
The suspect ran away from the deadly scene

Spencer explained that Tyler's ideology came from his constant online activity. He explained: "Clearly there was a lot of gaming going on, friends have confirmed that there was that deep, dark internet, Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep." The bullets that were still in the found gun that was assumed to have been used in the shooting had messages that read: "Hey fascist! Catch,""Bella Ciao," and "If you read this, you are gay lmao."

Charlie Kirk, executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked a right-wing loyalist for running mate, kicking off a triumphalist party convention in the wake of last weekend's failed assassination attempt.© Getty Images
The suspect left behind his plans on a note

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed on Fox & Friends that authorities also found a very telling note from Tyler. He explained that the "note was written before the shooting," and it read: "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it." Kash continued: "[The note] was kept in the home of the suspect and his alleged transgender partner." He added that investigators had "forensic evidence" of the damning note, however it had "since been destroyed."

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has announced Pirro, a former Fox News personality, judge, prosecutor, and politician, after losing support in the Senate for his first choice, Ed Martin, over his views on the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol© Getty Images
The suspect admitted that he killed Charlie to his family

As for Tyler's personal life, his alleged partner was a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Spencer shared: "[His roommate is a partner] who is transitioning from male to female." Tyler's partner "did not have any knowledge, was shocked, when they found out about it, when he found out about it," Spencer added. 

The suspect has not been cooperating during investigations; therefore, authorities are gaining information through forensic science and "people around the suspect." Tyler attended Utah Valley University for only one semester back in 2021. Most recently he was partaking in an electric apprenticeship at the Dixie Technical College in Utah and was in his third year. 

