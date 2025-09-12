Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who are Charlie Kirk's parents? All we know about late activist's mom and dad
The outspoken Turning Point USA founder was gunned down in an event in Utah on September 10

Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Charlie Kirk's death at the age of 31 has left his family heartbroken. The right-wing influencer was shot and killed at an event in Utah on September 10 leaving his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two young children behind. But they are not the only family members in mourning, as Kirk's parents, Kimberly and Robert, also lost their son. 

Here, we look into the lives of the Turning Point USA co-founder's mother and father and the part they played in his life in politics. 

Raised in Chicago

Charlie Kirk was raised in Illinois

Kirk was born in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Illinois and raised in Prospect Heights.  Following his death, Arlington Heights mayor, Jim Tinaglia, released a statement extending his "deepest condolences" to Kirk's family and friends. "This loss hits especially close to home as Kirk was born in Arlington Heights and has deep ties to our community," he wrote, before adding: "Despite our political differences, there is no place for this type of hatred or violence."

His parent's careers

He was a US right-wing activist

Kirk didn't follow his mom and dad into politics as Kimberly first had a career as a trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, before changing paths to become a mental health counselor. Robert was an architect whose firm was involved in designing Trump Tower in New York. 

Political views

He died on September 10

While Kirk was known for his outspoken views on conservatism, his parents kept their political opinions more low-key. The late politician spoke about his parents to The Chicago Tribune and described Robert and Kimberly as moderate Republicans. The New York Times reported Kirk's father was one of Mitt Romney's biggest donors during his 2012 presidential campaign.

Was Charlie's family there?

Charlie's wife and kids are believed to have been at the event where he was shot

Approximately 3000 people were in attendance at the event at Utah Valley University when Kirk was shot in the neck. These witnesses included six police officers, Kirk's own security personnel and the audience. Sadly, his wife, Erika, and their two children were in attendance, according to the BBC, and it is believed Robert and Kimberly may also have been there.

A heartbreaking video reportedly shows Kirk's parents clinging to each other when their son's coffin was carried up the steps of Air Force Two to return him to his home state of Arizona.

Grandparents

Charlie leaves behind his wife, kids and his parents

Robert and Kimberly's son welcomed a baby girl in 2022 with his wife, Erika, and three years later they had a son. Neither Kirk's parents, nor Erika have released an official statement regarding his death, but Trump confirmed his loved ones are "devastated."

