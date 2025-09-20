Read Carrie Underwood's emotional tribute to songwriter Brett James after his 'unfathomable' death in plane crash

Carrie Underwood penned an emotional tribute to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brett James after he was killed in a plane crash alongside his wife, Melody Carole, and stepdaughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson, in North Carolina on September 17. The country music icon, whose 2005 hit song "Jesus, Take the Wheel," was co-written by Brett, posted a lengthy statement addressing their "unfathomable" deaths, which have left "a hole" in her and the music community. Alongside her heartfelt message on Instagram, Carrie shared three photos of her and Brett over the years.

"Some things are just unfathomable," she began. "The loss of Brett James to his family, friends and our music community is too great to put into words. Brett was the epitome of 'cool.' I see him in my mind riding up to my cabins to write on his motorcycle…his hair somehow perfectly coiffed despite being under a helmet for however long.

"I always loved hearing him sing 'Cowboy Casanova' because a sassy girl anthem should've sounded ridiculous coming from a macho dude like him, but somehow, he even made that cool. He was a good guy. I remember writing with him on a song that he basically wrote 75% of and had ready when he walked in the room.

"We filled in the blanks and added a little melody and I told him after that I didn't feel right splitting the credit evenly when he did most of the work. He wouldn't have it. He insisted that everything be equal. He was just that kind of guy…"

© Instagram Brett co-wrote Carrie's 2005 hit song, 'Jesus, Take the Wheel'

Carrie continued: "Brett loved the Lord. Which is the only comfort we can hold on to now. We even had the pleasure of singing together at church. My favorite songs to sing of ours are the ones that he or we wrote about Jesus because the thoughts and feelings behind them are so genuine and pure. I won't ever sing one note of them again without thinking of him.

© Instagram Carrie called the death of Brett 'unfathomable'

She concluded "Brett's passing is leaving a hole in all of us that I fear won't ever go away. It will forever be a reminder that this life is but a moment…we have to make the most of each day we're given here on earth. Each day is a gift. I'm asking all of you to pray for his family, friends and all of us that were blessed enough to know Brett. Love you, man. I'll see you again someday."

Brett James' death

© Getty Images Brett James died aged 57 in a plane crash

© Instagram Brett died alongside his wife, Melody, and stepdaughter Meryl

Brett was 57 at the time of his death, which was caused when the single-engine Cirrus SR22T aircraft he was traveling in from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, crashed near Iotla Valley Elementary School in Franklin, NC, according to WTVF.

© Getty Images Brett James wrote some of country music's biggest hits

The Macon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that no students or staff at the school were injured from the crash. "To the parents that have children that attend Iotla school. The students, and staff are safe. There was an airplane accident on the neighboring property. Again all students and staff are safe," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.