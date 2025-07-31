Ozzy Osbourne's famous friends attend private funeral with 'music tent' after heartbreaking public service

Ozzy Osbourne has been laid to rest in the grounds of his own mansion in Buckinghamshire.

The Prince of Darkness was celebrated with a private funeral attended by family and close friends, including Marilyn Manson, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and Ozzy's lead guitarist Zakk Wylde.

Marilyn wore a classic black suit with a longline black double-breasted blazer, and he was joined by his wife Lindsay Usich who wore a black dress with a drop waist and long sleeves.

Rob Zombie paired his black suit with a silk scarf while Zakk added a top hat to his outfit.

© SplashNews.com Rock royalty unite for private memorial to honor legendary Ozzy

Ozzy's final wishes were reportedly to be buried at his beloved home, near Gerrards Cross, England, close to the lake at the heart of the sprawling 250-acre estate.

"I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral - they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and "We Are The Diddymen" if it makes 'em happy. But I do want to make sure it's a celebration, not a mope-fest," Ozzy said in 2011 of his future funeral.



© WireImage Ozzy was laid to rest on his estate

According to the Daily Mail, "marquees and a music stage had been erected next to the pond" and "guests were seated under huge awnings due to the rain showers that had fallen earlier in the day".

© Anadolu via Getty Images Sharon (C), stands with daughter Kelly (L) and Aimee, and stepson Louis, during the funeral ceremony of Ozzy

The rock star died on July 22 at the age of 76.

On July 30, the day before the private ceremony, his coffin traveled through Birmingham city centre, his beloved hometown, where thousands gathered to honor the musician.

© Getty Images Jack, Sharon and Kelly were joined by their families

The hearse was followed by his family, including 72-year-old widow Sharon, children Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis, while the cortege was led by a live brass band, Bostin' Brass, who performed versions of Black Sabbath songs.

Amongst the attendees was the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, who shared a sweet anecdote about the late rocker.

© Anadolu via Getty Images The hearse passes the crowds in Birmingham

"He never forgot where he came from, he will be remembered lovingly and you can see that from the crowds," Zafar said, telling Sky News, that he once received a letter from Ozzy after the musician discovered Zafar also struggled with dyslexia.

"I've got the letter in a frame and it's in my office... he was just a natural human being, down to earth," he said. "You wouldn't have known he was a rock star - but he was a true legend, who never forgot his roots."

© Redferns Ozzy was the frontman of Black Sabbath for over 10 years before he went solo

Two weeks before his death Ozzy returned to Birmingham for his final performance with the original Black Sabbath lineup; it was the first time they reunited in 20 years.

"It's so good to be on this [expletive] stage, you have no idea," he told the crowd of 42,000, per Variety, at the time, adding: "Let the madness begin!"

Considered a farewell performance for Ozzy and a celebration of his career, the event also featured solo performances by Ozzy, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

All proceeds from the event were donated to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice.