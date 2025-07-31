Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ozzy Osbourne's famous friends attend private funeral with 'music tent' after heartbreaking public service
Subscribe
Ozzy Osbourne's famous friends attend private funeral with 'music tent' after heartbreaking public service
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS© Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ozzy Osbourne's famous friends attend private funeral with 'music tent' after heartbreaking public service

Ozzy died on July 22

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
19 minutes ago
Share this:

Ozzy Osbourne has been laid to rest in the grounds of his own mansion in Buckinghamshire.

The Prince of Darkness was celebrated with a private funeral attended by family and close friends, including Marilyn Manson, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and Ozzy's lead guitarist Zakk Wylde.

Marilyn wore a classic black suit with a longline black double-breasted blazer, and he was joined by his wife Lindsay Usich who wore a black dress with a drop waist and long sleeves. 

Rob Zombie paired his black suit with a silk scarf while Zakk added a top hat to his outfit.

Rock royalty unite in Buckinghamshire as guests gather for private memorial to honor legendary Ozzy Osbourne© SplashNews.com
Rock royalty unite for private memorial to honor legendary Ozzy

Ozzy's final wishes were reportedly to be buried at his beloved home, near Gerrards Cross, England, close to the lake at the heart of the sprawling 250-acre estate.

"I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral - they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and "We Are The Diddymen" if it makes 'em happy. But I do want to make sure it's a celebration, not a mope-fest," Ozzy said in 2011 of his future funeral.

Ozzy Osbourne holding a Grammy Award© WireImage
Ozzy was laid to rest on his estate

According to the Daily Mail, "marquees and a music stage had been erected next to the pond" and "guests were seated under huge awnings due to the rain showers that had fallen earlier in the day".

osbourne family ozzy funeral© Anadolu via Getty Images
Sharon (C), stands with daughter Kelly (L) and Aimee, and stepson Louis, during the funeral ceremony of Ozzy

The rock star died on July 22 at the age of 76.

On July 30, the day before the private ceremony, his coffin traveled through Birmingham city centre, his beloved hometown, where thousands gathered to honor the musician.

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and family members stop to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans at Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge © Getty Images
Jack, Sharon and Kelly were joined by their families

The hearse was followed by his family, including 72-year-old widow Sharon, children Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis, while the cortege was led by a live brass band, Bostin' Brass, who performed versions of Black Sabbath songs.

Amongst the attendees was the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, who shared a sweet anecdote about the late rocker.

The hearse passes the crowds in Birmingham© Anadolu via Getty Images
The hearse passes the crowds in Birmingham

"He never forgot where he came from, he will be remembered lovingly and you can see that from the crowds," Zafar said, telling Sky News, that he once received a letter from Ozzy after the musician discovered Zafar also struggled with dyslexia.

"I've got the letter in a frame and it's in my office... he was just a natural human being, down to earth," he said. "You wouldn't have known he was a rock star - but he was a true legend, who never forgot his roots."

Black-and-white photo of Ozzy Osbourne© Redferns
Ozzy was the frontman of Black Sabbath for over 10 years before he went solo

Two weeks before his death Ozzy returned to Birmingham for his final performance with the original Black Sabbath lineup; it was the first time they reunited in 20 years.

"It's so good to be on this [expletive] stage, you have no idea," he told the crowd of 42,000, per Variety, at the time, adding: "Let the madness begin!"

Considered a farewell performance for Ozzy and a celebration of his career, the event also featured solo performances by Ozzy, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon. 

All proceeds from the event were donated to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice.  

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More