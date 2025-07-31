NFL fans are not happy with Carrie Underwood – here's why

Carrie Underwood has been a staple of Sunday Night Football for 12 years, but some NFL fans think that should change.

The country music star, who took over for Faith Hill in 2013, will continue her reign for a 13th consecutive year and star in the show opening for NFL's Sunday Night Football, NBC confirmed on Wednesday.

Sunday Night Football

Carrie's will perform a variation of the theme song "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" on September 7 when the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills square off in a playoff rematch.

Carrie recorded the upcoming season's opening at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, where she wrapped up her Reflection residency in April.

Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open, said Carrie's first performance will be extra special this year to mark SNF's 20th season.

"For the 20th season of SNF, we wanted to set the tone for the night by reimagining the anthem sound in a way that plays to Carrie's powerhouse vocals, while visually creating a seamless blend of stylized shots and behind-the-scenes moments evoking the national roadshow that is Sunday Night Football, week after week in the fall," he said.

© Instagram Carrie has performed the SNF theme song for going on 13 years

Carrie added: "We had a blast shooting the new opening at The Resorts World Theatre again. As always, Tripp and the creative team continue to raise the bar, bringing the high energy and stunning visuals that the Sunday Night Football audience has come to expect year after year. I can’t wait for the world to see it!"

While a "high energy" show is promised, many NFL fans were disappointed to hear that Carrie is returning.

© Getty Images NFL fans were divided over Carrie's return

"I miss Faith Hill," one commented on an Instagram post announcing Carrie's return. A second said: "Time for someone new. So many great artists out there. Kelsea Ballerini or Chris Stapleton would be great!"

A third added: "I still like Faith Hill. No offense." A fourth wrote: "Maybe pick someone else."

© Getty Images Carrie took over from Faith Hill

There were plenty of others, though, who loved NBC's announcement, with one commenting: "Can't wait for another great Sunday night football with Carrie Underwood."

Another gushed: "She literally became the musical face of football!! I LOOOOVE HER!!!!"