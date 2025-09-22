Watch Travis Kelce's 'obscene gestures' on the field that cost him over $14k in fines

The NFL continues to ramp up its policing of unsportsmanlike conduct, with Travis Kelce being the latest to get hit with a fine — and not for the first time. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was fined $14,491 after a September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles — their Super Bowl 2025 opponents to whom they lost again on this latest match-up — over some "obscene gestures" he made after making a 23-yard reception. In a video of the moment, shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Twitter (now X), the NFL star is seen pointing towards his groin in celebration of his catch.

Should he choose to do so, he is able to appeal the fine through an official process. Fans were quick to criticize the fine as excessive over on X, with one arguing: "So he was fined for celebrating a catch? Got it," as others followed suit with: "Are you [expletive] kidding me. These fines are getting ridiculous," and: "How does the league continue to fine people of all teams well after games take place, but a penalty is not given. It’s mind boggling that there can be something that costs you thousands of dollars, yet no penalty flag is thrown! What a joke."

Earlier this year, Travis was similarly fined over $14k, after dunking the football over the goalpost in tribute to Tony González, who popularized the celebration, after Travis passed him on the touchdown receptions list with his 77th scoring reception in a Chiefs uniform, the most in team history.