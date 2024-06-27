Jason Kelce, 36, reveals sentimental reason for weight loss from previous almost 300 lbs. weight

Jason Kelce may not be playing on the football field anymore, but he is nonetheless prioritizing his health more than ever, and it's improving his quality time with his daughters.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center — whose brother Travis Kelce recently signed a $34 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs — announced his retirement at the beginning of the new year during an emotional press conference after his team concluded their 2023-24 football season in a wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since then, he has spent quality time with his wife Kylie Kelce and their daughters, supported his brother at the Super Bowl, and most recently enjoyed a Taylor Swift concert, plus, he revealed, he has also lost some weight, which has "already" made him feel "better."

Speaking with GQ about life off of the field, Jason gave candid insight into his recent weight loss journey, revealing that in the months since his retirement, he has lost "nearly 20 pounds" after weighing about 295 pounds "for the majority" of his NFL career, which spanned 13 seasons.

"I look forward to losing some of those pounds," he said of his previous weight, though he noted: "I don't want to get too small. I think a lot of guys, especially offensive linemen, they lose too much weight, and then they look like bobbleheads because their neck gets so small, but their head stays the same size."

He further explained: "For me, I feel like for some reason, 250 to 260 feels like I'll still be big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack. But I'll still be able to have that stature a little bit."

© Getty Jason is a beloved, fun-loving fan-favorite among both the NFL and Swifties

Jason went on to reveal that he is currently at about 277 pounds, and that the 20 pound difference has already made an impact not only on his agility, but also, it makes it easier to play with his three young daughters.

Though he admitted it's "hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest," he nonetheless emphasized: "My back already feels better. My knees already feel better."

© Getty The former center retired at the beginning of the year

Most importantly, he noted: "Another 20 pounds hopefully will make [me] that much more adept at playing with my children."

© Instagram Jason and Kylie are doting parents to three girls

Jason and his wife Kylie, herself a former hockey player who today runs a non-profit and leads several charitable initiatives, tied the knot in 2018 after meeting on Tinder in 2014.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2018

They have since welcomed three daughters, Wyatt, four, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, who was born just after the Eagles played the Super Bowl against the Chiefs in February of 2023.

The family is based in Philadelphia — Jason played for the Philadelphia Eagles for all 13 of his seasons with the NFL — where Kylie is originally from.