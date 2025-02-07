How much will Kendrick Lamar get paid for the Super Bowl Halftime Show? The answer may surprise you

The 59th Super Bowl is coming up — like in 2019, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs — and with it, one of the most sought-after gigs in the music industry: the Halftime Show.

This year's performer is Pulitzer Prize winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, with a special appearance by SZA.

The annual Halftime Show has famously made space for legends such as Usher, Beyoncé, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and many more to remind fans of their decades-long contributions to music — and promote upcoming projects — all in a roughly 13-minute performance, while raking in non-football-fan viewers for the NFL.

It has long been a largely mutually beneficial relationship between artists and the NFL in terms of exposure, however, that doesn't necessarily extend to the financials of it all, at least not for artists.

Here are all the details.

© Getty Kendrick is fresh off of two Grammy wins

Do artists get paid for the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

To put it simply, no, artists have never been paid for their performances, with the exception of a roughly $1,000 pay-out based on a minimum wage union scale from the six or seven-figure check they'd typically receive for such an appearance. Back in 2016, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter confirmed as such to Forbes, however they do cover "expenses and production costs," as well as travel expenses for back-up dancers and the like.

Moreover, not only do artists not get paid, but in fact the NFL once tried to have musicians pay them instead for a chance to hit the stage. In 2015, artists such as Beyoncé, Coldplay, and Katy Perry received the proposition, though they ultimately declined.

© NFL The Halftime Show is an Apple Music event

How much does the Halftime Show cost?

The NFL may not be footing the bill when it comes to the performers, but they do have to dig deep into their pockets to cover the makings of the performance, which is historically both costly and challenging.

"It's like a big jigsaw puzzle," said Roc Nation producer Dan Parise to Reuters. To make the magic happen, production requires months of planning and thousands of workers to meticulously turn the football field — without tarnishing it for the players — into a spectacle-filled mega stage, all in under about thirty minutes, and for a 13-minute long performance.

© Getty Images Destiny's Child reunited for the 2013 Super Bowl

The cost of such a feat has varied in the past, though Reuters reported that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's joint performance in 2020 cost about $13 million to produce, and for his 2021 performance, The Weeknd reportedly put in $7 million of his own money to accomplish his vision. That same year, the NFL came under fire when some Halftime Show dancers revealed they participated as unpaid volunteers, after which SAG-AFTRA negotiated with the league to ensure professional dancers were paid.

© Getty Images Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl

What do artists get for the Halftime Show?

All in all, it's mostly exposure, particularly for upcoming projects, and a spike in streams and sales of their music catalog. Kendrick is fresh off of two Grammy wins for his Drake diss track "Not Like Us," and is reportedly working on and set to release a new album this year.

Moreover, in 2020, Newsweek reported that according to a spokesperson for Spotify, Shakira's music saw a 230% increase in streams, while JLo's increased by 335% after their show; similarly, Billboard reported that Justin Timberlake's music sales went up by 534% after his 2018 show.