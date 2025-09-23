Meet the couples of WWE: Real-life romances in the wrestling world

While WWE is notorious for its fictional romances and rivalries, some of its most famous wrestlers have taken these storylines off-screen. Whether it’s a shock couple announcement or a high-profile wedding, fans love seeing their favourite wrestlers build real connections beyond the ring.

If you’re here for more than just the smackdowns and title belts, here’s a look at some of the real-life couples of the wrestling world…

© Getty Images for Netflix The happy couple are still heavily involved with WWE Triple H & Stephanie McMahon As WWE’s ultimate power couple, Triple H (Paul Levesque) and Stephanie McMahon’s real-life relationship began in the late ‘90s, around the same time WWE wove their romance into its storylines during the Attitude Era. Their on-screen Vegas wedding storyline, where Triple H interrupted Stephanie’s wedding to Test, played out over several episodes, later culminating in their real-life wedding in 2003. Paul is now Chief Content Officer of WWE, while Stephanie was recently named to WWE’s 2026 Hall of Fame class. The couple have been happily married for over 20 years, and have three daughters together.

© WireImage Daniel and Brie's relationship has been showcased in several popular reality shows Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s real-life relationship began in 2013, shortly after they first crossed paths on the WWE circuit. Their romance grew authentically off-screen, and was later showcased on the reality series Total Divas and Total Bellas, giving fans an intimate look into their lives together. The couple were married at an outdoor ceremony in Arizona in 2014, and now share a daughter and a son together. Though he hasn’t formally resigned from wrestling, Daniel told Metro in 2025 that he has “no desire to wrestle right now”, while Brie is also embracing a life away from wrestling, continuing to host a successful podcast and YouTube channel with her twin sister Nikki.

© Getty Images Fans can catch up with the couple on their reality series Miz & Mrs. The Miz & Maryse The Miz (Mike Mizanin) and Maryse Ouellet’s real-life relationship began in the late 2000s, after they first met in 2006 at the WWE Diva Search event. WWE spotlighted their romance by weaving it into dramatic on-screen storylines, much to the delight of fans. The couple married in 2014 in The Bahamas, and now have two daughters together. Beyond the ring, they’ve shared their life together on the reality series Miz & Mrs., giving fans an inside look at their marriage, parenthood, and careers. Mike is also set to host the upcoming American Gladiators revival, which will premiere on Prime Video.

© WWE via Getty Images The couple recently made a triumphant return to the ring together CM Punk & AJ Lee CM Punk (Phillip Jack Brooks) and AJ Lee (April Mendez) first crossed paths in WWE in 2012 during a heated on-screen rivalry that quickly evolved into a real-life romance. Known for their boundary-pushing personas, their off-screen romance captured fans’ attention as much as their in-ring talent, and the couple tied the knot in 2014. While AJ retired from wrestling in 2015 due to a cervical spine injury, she made a shock return to WWE in September 2025, joining her husband in a storyline involving Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

© WWE via Getty Images While they're both WWE superstars, Tiffany and Ludwig perform on different brands Tiffany Stratton & Ludwig Kaiser Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser have been together since 2022, but their relationship remains fairly low‑key despite both being rising stars in WWE. During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Tiffany shared that the pair’s romance started on one of her birthday weekends, when Ludwig lost a game of rock-paper-scissors and had to ask her out on a date. Due to being on different brands — Tiffany on SmackDown and Ludwig on RAW — the couple rarely have overlapping schedules. While Tiffany shared in TikTok that it “sucks” that the couple don’t get to work together, fans remain hopeful that the pair could share screen time in the future.

© WWE via Getty Images The former Tag Team Champions share their lives in their reality show 'Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez' Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Bianca Belair and Montez Ford met in 2016 during training at the WWE Performance Center, got engaged in 207, and married in June 2018. Both former WWE Tag Team Champions in their gender categories, the popularity of the pair’s relationship led to the creation of the reality show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (2024). While Bianca is a stepmother to Montez’s two children from a previous relationship, she’s spoken openly about freezing her embryos so she and Montez can focus on their WWE careers before having children. Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on her podcast What’s Your Story?, Bianca said the pair made the choice “to give me a little bit more peace of mind”, adding that she’s just so “laser-focused on working” right now.

© WWE via Getty Images Seth and Becky remain one of the most high-profile WWE couples Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s real-life relationship began quietly around 2019, shortly after Becky’s rise to “The Man” status and Seth’s reign as a top superstar. Unlike some of WWE’s scripted romances, their connection grew mostly behind the scenes, gaining public attention as fans eagerly followed their journey. The couple welcomed a daughter in late 2020, and both continue to be major superstars on the WWE roster, involved in high-profile matches and storylines, including a recent feud with CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza.