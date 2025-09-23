Meet the couples of WWE: Real-life romances in the wrestling world

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Real-life WWE couples: Who's dating or married in the wrestling world?
From legendary in-ring drama to actual wedding rings, these WWE superstars prove that true love doesn’t always have to stay scripted

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: (L-R) Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic
While WWE is notorious for its fictional romances and rivalries, some of its most famous wrestlers have taken these storylines off-screen. Whether it’s a shock couple announcement or a high-profile wedding, fans love seeing their favourite wrestlers build real connections beyond the ring.

If you’re here for more than just the smackdowns and title belts, here’s a look at some of the real-life couples of the wrestling world…

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attend Netflix's Debut of WWE Monday Night Raw at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)© Getty Images for Netflix

The happy couple are still heavily involved with WWE

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

As WWE’s ultimate power couple, Triple H (Paul Levesque) and Stephanie McMahon’s real-life relationship began in the late ‘90s, around the same time WWE wove their romance into its storylines during the Attitude Era. Their on-screen Vegas wedding storyline, where Triple H interrupted Stephanie’s wedding to Test, played out over several episodes, later culminating in their real-life wedding in 2003. 

Paul is now Chief Content Officer of WWE, while Stephanie was recently named to WWE’s 2026 Hall of Fame class. The couple have been happily married for over 20 years, and have three daughters together.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: WWE Diva Brie Bella (L) and WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan attend FOX's 2014 Teen Choice Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on August 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)© WireImage

Daniel and Brie's relationship has been showcased in several popular reality shows

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s real-life relationship began in 2013, shortly after they first crossed paths on the WWE circuit. Their romance grew authentically off-screen, and was later showcased on the reality series Total Divas and Total Bellas, giving fans an intimate look into their lives together. 

The couple were married at an outdoor ceremony in Arizona in 2014, and now share a daughter and a son together. Though he hasn’t formally resigned from wrestling, Daniel told Metro in 2025 that he has “no desire to wrestle right now”, while Brie is also embracing a life away from wrestling, continuing to host a successful podcast and YouTube channel with her twin sister Nikki. 

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: The Miz (L) and Maryse Ouelle attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "WWE Monday Night Raw" at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Fans can catch up with the couple on their reality series Miz & Mrs.

The Miz & Maryse

The Miz (Mike Mizanin) and Maryse Ouellet’s real-life relationship began in the late 2000s, after they first met in 2006 at the WWE Diva Search event. WWE spotlighted their romance by weaving it into dramatic on-screen storylines, much to the delight of fans. 

The couple married in 2014 in The Bahamas, and now have two daughters together. Beyond the ring, they’ve shared their life together on the reality series Miz & Mrs., giving fans an inside look at their marriage, parenthood, and careers. Mike is also set to host the upcoming American Gladiators revival, which will premiere on Prime Video.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 15: CM Punk and AJ Lee address the crowd during Monday Night RAW at Mass Mutual Center on September 15, 2025 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Wade/WWE via Getty Images)© WWE via Getty Images

The couple recently made a triumphant return to the ring together

CM Punk & AJ Lee

CM Punk (Phillip Jack Brooks) and AJ Lee (April Mendez) first crossed paths in WWE in 2012 during a heated on-screen rivalry that quickly evolved into a real-life romance. Known for their boundary-pushing personas, their off-screen romance captured fans’ attention as much as their in-ring talent, and the couple tied the knot in 2014.

While AJ retired from wrestling in 2015 due to a cervical spine injury, she made a shock return to WWE in September 2025, joining her husband in a storyline involving Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 18: Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton on the Red Carpet of the 2025 Hall of Fame at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Andrea Kellaway/WWE via Getty Images)© WWE via Getty Images

While they're both WWE superstars, Tiffany and Ludwig perform on different brands

Tiffany Stratton & Ludwig Kaiser

Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser have been together since 2022, but their relationship remains fairly low‑key despite both being rising stars in WWE. During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Tiffany shared that the pair’s romance started on one of her birthday weekends, when Ludwig lost a game of rock-paper-scissors and had to ask her out on a date.

Due to being on different brands — Tiffany on SmackDown and Ludwig on RAW — the couple rarely have overlapping schedules. While Tiffany shared in TikTok that it “sucks” that the couple don’t get to work together, fans remain hopeful that the pair could share screen time in the future.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford at the Netflix's LA Premiere of WWE Monday Night RAW at Intuit Dome on January 6, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)© WWE via Getty Images

The former Tag Team Champions share their lives in their reality show 'Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez'

Bianca Belair & Montez Ford

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford met in 2016 during training at the WWE Performance Center, got engaged in 207, and married in June 2018.  Both former WWE Tag Team Champions in their gender categories, the popularity of the pair’s relationship led to the creation of the reality show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (2024).

While Bianca is a stepmother to Montez’s two children from a previous relationship, she’s spoken openly about freezing her embryos so she and Montez can focus on their WWE careers before having children. Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on her podcast What’s Your Story?, Bianca said the pair made the choice “to give me a little bit more peace of mind”, adding that she’s just so “laser-focused on working” right now.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 15: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins make their way to the ring during Monday Night RAW at Mass Mutual Center on September 15, 2025 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)© WWE via Getty Images

Seth and Becky remain one of the most high-profile WWE couples

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s real-life relationship began quietly around 2019, shortly after Becky’s rise to “The Man” status and Seth’s reign as a top superstar. Unlike some of WWE’s scripted romances, their connection grew mostly behind the scenes, gaining public attention as fans eagerly followed their journey.

The couple welcomed a daughter in late 2020, and both continue to be major superstars on the WWE roster, involved in high-profile matches and storylines, including a recent feud with CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 12: Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are seen in attendance during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)© Zuffa LLC,Getty Images

The couple took to social media to launch their relationship to unsuspecting fans

Rhea Ripley & Buddy Matthews

Both former CBS Sports' Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year in consecutive years, Australian wrestlers Australian wrestlers Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews began dating in 2022, going public on Instagram with images of them working out together. The pair later married in 2024, stunning in complementary all-black ensembles. 

Rhea made a triumphant return to the WWE in 2024 after being sidelined with an injury, with her intention to claim back her Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan. Meanwhile, Buddy is currently recovering from ankle surgery, and is expected to be away from the ring for the foreseeable future. 

