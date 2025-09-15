Colin Farrell's son Henry, 15, towers over actor on the Emmys red carpet

It was Take Your Child To Work Day at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, where The Penguin actor Colin Farrell brought along his younger son, 15-year-old Henry, to pose on the red carpet. He's brought along his lookalike offspring to red carpets before, but this is the first time fans at home have witnessed Henry tower over his famous father. The two both stepped out in black tuxedos: Colin in a suede tux jacket with a black bowtie and a white shirt; Henry in a black shirt and coordinating black tie.

Colin is up for his first-ever Emmy nomination – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series – for his work starring in The Penguin, a spinoff series from the 2022 film The Batman, in which Farrell appeared as gangster Oswald "Oz" Cobb, better known by his villain alter-ego name, The Penguin. Henry previously tagged along with his dad to the New York premiere of The Penguin last September. At that point, the actor still stood about an inch taller than his son. The duo also previously twinned on the 2023 Oscars red carpet, when the actor was nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

© WireImage Henry Farrell and Colin Farrell attend the 2025 Emmy Awards

Colin shares Henry with actress and singer Alicja Bachleda-Curuś. Despite cleaning up well on the red carpet, Colin joked previously that Henry was "mortified" by some of his father's fashion choices. "I didn't know [short shorts are] in now," Colin told Ellen DeGeneres in a 2022 episode of her eponymous talk show, sharing a photo of himself in said shorts. "My youngest son would disagree vehemently with you. Because he's mortified. ... He says, 'Please Dad, do not wear the short shorts.' And I tell him, 'They feel good.' It's not a fashion thing."

Colin also has another son, 22-year-old James, with model Kim Bordenave. James was born with a rare neuro-genetic disorder called Angelman Syndrome, which shares symptoms with autism and cerebral palsy, and can involve developmental, gastrointestinal, walking and speech issues, according to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.

© Getty Images Alicja Bachleda and Colin Farrell step out for a Dublin movie premiere in 2010

"He's nothing but a gift. He's, as far as I'm concerned, exactly the way he should be," Colin said of James in 2008. "James is just perfect, to be honest. He's a happy boy and if you can honestly say that your child is happy, then you're a very, very fortunate man."

Earlier this year, Colin opened up about the difficult decision to enroll James in a long-term care facility, expressing worry that, should something ever happen to him or Kim, their son would become a "ward of the state" if they didn't already have a care plan in place. "It’s tricky – some parents will say, 'I want to take care of my child myself,' and I respect that," Farrell told Candis magazine. "We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected."

© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Colin and Henry Farrell previously stepped out for the New York premiere of The Penguin

Colin also announced last year that he was launching the Colin Farrell Foundation in honor of his son, to help provide support for adult children with intellectual disabilities. The organization provides housing and day programs, offers grants to relevant nonprofits and advocates to raise awareness. "Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own," Farrell told People at the time. "All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind."

© Getty Images Colin and Henry Farrell attend the 2023 Academy Awards

He added that James "has worked so hard all his life, so hard. Repetition, repetition, balance, his jerky gait. When he started feeding himself for the first time, his face looks like a Jackson Pollock by the end of it. But he gets it in, he feeds himself beautifully. I’m proud of him every day, because I just think he’s magic."