GMA's George Stephanopoulos caught off guard inside family home by his puppy's unruly behaviour

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth recently got a puppy named Fig, and he's still learning the ropes! The celebrity couple are besotted with the golden retriever and as a result, Fig often appears in photos on their social media pages. Most recently, Ali took to Instagram to share a photo of George caught off guard while sitting at home reading the newspapers at the breakfast table. The Good Morning America star looked happy and relaxed - so much so, that Fig was eager to join him!

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos with his new adorable - but unruly - puppy Fig

© Instagram The GMA anchor and Go Ask Ali podcast star adopted their puppy Fig in July and introduced him shortly after on GMA

The adorable puppy was pictured standing on the table eyeing up George's plate of food. A glimpse of the couple's stylish family home could also be seen in view, including a wall covered in burnt yellow wallpaper adorned with a framed piece of artwork. In the caption, Ali wrote: "Contact me if you want me to train your dog…." Fans of the couple were quick to comment, with one writing: "I love how unbothered George is," while another wrote: "Ummm, do you train husbands too? Very impressed with how George pays no attention to the dog on the table!" A third added: "Yes to everything here!"

© Instagram George and Ali live in NYC with their puppy Fig

George and Ali welcomed Fig into their family home after the death of their beloved dog Cooper, who passed away in May. Fig made his TV debut on GMA shortly after being adopted by the couple, who opened up their new beloved animal. Ali explained: "He passed away, and we went through a mourning period when he had cancer, and then I felt like, you know what, I have the bandwidth to give other dogs a great life. So, we went on the search."

© Instagram George with their late dog Cooper, who passed away earlier in 2025

They went to a non-profit animal rescue in Chester County, Pennsylvania, called 1 Love 4 Animals. There, they met Fig, and it was love at first sight! "I looked at this little girl, and she was just like, 'Hi, I might be cuter than everybody in this family,'" Ali said. "And she just came up to me, and I thought I wanted a boy, because we have two daughters -- and yet, this little girl just caught my eye." Ali added: "If she wasn't adopted, she probably would have spent her life in a cage as a breeder."

© Instagram George and Ali are couple goals!

When George and Ali lost Cooper in July, Ali paid an emotional tribute on social media, that was accompanied by several photos of the family - including the couple's two daughters, Harper and Elliott. The Ali's Well That Ends Well author wrote: "I lost my longtime companion. The greatest dog and integral part of our family. He once swam after a giant Elk in a pond. Ate a whole bottle of melatonin and felt nothing. Always devoured all the candy in our Christmas stockings. Slept at the foot of our bed and dreamt running in place. He loved every species. Especially humans. Kissed and cuddled everyone that came through our door. Cooper was unconditionally adored by all. I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop! We still have many squirrels to chase…."