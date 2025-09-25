Meet Rihanna's five siblings who live very different lives from her

Rihanna with her parents and siblings as a child

When Rihanna appeared on Oprah’s Next Chapter in 2012, she took Oprah back to her roots in Barbados, offering a heartfelt tour of her childhood home. The singer revealed that, growing up, she shared a single room with her mother and brother.

Rihanna's parents divorced when she was 14 years old due to her father's struggles with addiction. "He taught me everything, and as awful as he was to my mom, at times, it didn’t compare to how great he was as a father," she told Oprah. "And I had to come to terms with that, and I was able to close that gap with him."