Meet Rihanna's five siblings who live very different lives from her

Despite her global fame, Rihanna comes from modest roots — and beyond the spotlight, she remains a loving sister to her five siblings, who have chosen lives far from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world. The 37-year-old was raised in Barbados with her two younger brothers, Rorrey and Rajad, and parents, Ronald Fenty and Monica Braithwaite. She also has three older siblings – sisters Kandy and Samantha and brother Jamie – from her father's previous relationships. With the arrival of her third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers, born on September 13 with partner A$AP Rocky, HELLO! takes a closer look at Rihanna’s five siblings — all of whom are doting aunts and uncles.
Rihanna with her parents and siblings as a child
Rihanna's brothers Rorrey and Rajad
When Rihanna appeared on Oprah’s Next Chapter in 2012, she took Oprah back to her roots in Barbados, offering a heartfelt tour of her childhood home. The singer revealed that, growing up, she shared a single room with her mother and brother.
Rihanna's parents divorced when she was 14 years old due to her father's struggles with addiction. "He taught me everything, and as awful as he was to my mom, at times, it didn’t compare to how great he was as a father," she told Oprah. "And I had to come to terms with that, and I was able to close that gap with him."
Rihanna's siblings with their father
Three half siblings
Prior to having Rihanna, Rorrey, and Rajad, Ronald Fenty fathered three children from earlier relationships — daughters Kandy and Samantha, and a son, Jamie. Rihanna was reportedly introduced to each of her half-siblings at different stages of her childhood.
Unlike the singer, Rihanna's siblings aren't in the spotlight
Refrain from spotlight
Rihanna's older siblings have largely kept out of the limelight and have chosen to lead private lives. The singer's younger brother, Rorrey, currently serves on the Board of Directors for Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and has appeared on red carpets alongside his famous sister.
Rorrey Fenty, Rajad Fenty, Monica Braithwaite
Sibling bond
In her 2012 conversation with Oprah, Rihanna shared that, despite her global fame, her mother Monica and younger brothers still affectionately call her Robyn. She's also previously admitted that her younger brother, Rajad, felt like a "son" to her in a post on X. "He’s so disciplined and ... he loves anything to do with biology, anything to do with internet," she told Oprah. "He’s been into technology since he was about 7 years old."
Rihanna's siblings support her career
Supportive
Rihanna enjoys the unwavering support of her siblings, who continue to cheer her on as she builds her remarkable career. "They are very supportive. They are obviously very excited, you know, it’s not that they’re completely unphased by it. But they’re not affected by it," she shared with Oprah.
When Rihanna was named a National Hero of Barbados in November 2021, her brother Rorrey took to Instagram to proudly celebrate the historic moment. "My Hero! The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty! National Hero Of Barbados," he penned alongside a photograph of his sister.
