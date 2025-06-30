Rihanna confirms kid no. 3 name details as A$AP Rocky appears to reveal baby's sex

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are gearing up to welcome their third child.

The couple has been dating since 2019, and first became parents in May 2022 when they welcomed son RZA Athelston, followed by another son, Riot Rose, born in August 2023.

The "Love on the Brain" singer revealed her third pregnancy at the Met Gala this past May, and now, not only has she revealed details of the baby's name, but the "Fashion Killa" rapper has now also seemingly revealed whether they are expecting a boy or girl.

© Getty Rihanna at the Smurfs premiere

While attending the premiere of Smurfs in Brussels over the weekend in support of Rihanna, who voices Smurfette, A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was asked by Entertainment Tonight whether their third baby is "the girl you've been waiting for?"

"It is, man, it is," he revealed, before holding up a Smurfette toy and exclaiming: "Right here, right here," seemingly deflecting from his answer.

Later when asked the same question by the outlet, Rihanna was much more coy, simply teasing: "Let's see if it's a Smurfette! I don't know! Could be a Papa Smurf! Who knows!"

© Getty Images The couple also recently attended the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 in Paris

Still, when asked if the baby's name would start with an R, like their older brothers' names, she confirmed: "It's always going to be an R name, that's the one thing me and Rocky don't fight over."

Since the very start of her motherhood journey, Rihanna has gushed about it being her best role yet.

© Getty Images Little Riot watched his dad work the runway

Speaking of becoming a mom to British Vogue in February 2023, she gushed: "Oh, my God, it's legendary," adding: "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … because it doesn't matter," she further reflected.

© John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the Met Gala

Also recalling her firstborn's arrival, she shared that her birth was "beautiful," though admitted: "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all."

Still, further looking back to those early days, she shared: "I remember in the beginning I used to roll his bassinet into the bathroom and be showering and like wiping the fog off [the glass] just to peep at him," and maintained: "Those were always my favourite, his little wake-up face, seeing his face change, seeing his colour come in, just all of these changes."