Rihanna welcomes 3rd baby with special name that pays tribute to partner A$AP Rocky — see first photos

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! The couple have become parents for a third time, welcoming their first baby girl earlier this month. The singer took to her social media page to share news of their daughter's arrival, revealing she was born on September 13, and named Rocki Irish Mayers, a name that seemingly pays tribute to her father's stage name. She joins the couple's two sons, RZA and Riot Rose Mayers.

"Rocki Irish Mayers, Sept 13 2025," Rihanna simply captioned a pair of photos of herself cradling her newborn in pink blankets, plus another of the baby's adorable pink shoes with ballet straps. The post was quickly inundated with congratulatory comments, and racked up nearly 120,000 likes on Instagram within its first 10 minutes going live (as of writing).

Rihanna and A$AP had previously expressed their hopes of welcoming a baby girl

"Baby girlllll," one fan gushed, with another saying: "The mommy n me fenty bout to go crazy I can't wait," and a third adding: "You got your girl, congratulations." One enthusiastically also wrote: "OMG SHES HERE!!! IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU RIH."

Previously speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the "Fashion Killa" rapper, real name Rakim Athelston Mayers, teased that their new arrival was finally going to be their first daughter. When asked if it is "the girl you've been waiting for?" he responded: "It is, man, it is," before holding up a Smurfette toy and going: "Right here, right here." He later told the publication: "Let's see if it's a Smurfette! I don't know! Could be a Papa Smurf! Who knows!"

"What's really fly is raising a family, bro, and loving them. Being there," A$AP recently told Elle, and once again teased the baby's sex. "I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn't want to know. Third time, we don't want to know until, you know."

The "Umbrella" singer at the most recent Met Gala, when she confirmed her third pregnancy

"I feel like it's going to be a girl," he continued. "This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it's a baby girl, man. I need that." He also spoke sweetly of the "What's My Name?" singer, who he has publicly been with since 2019, although they've been friends for years. He opened up about how they balance parenthood with being a couple and also collaborators on a professional front.

The couple are already parents to sons RZA and Riot (pictured above)

"We don't talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day," he shared. "When you come home, it's about family. It's about your relationship. It's about your household. It ain't about all that other [expletive]. When asked if he was looking forward to being a husband, he joked: "How you know I'm not already a husband? I'm still not gonna confirm it."

They started dating in 2019

The pair welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022, followed by the birth of their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, in August 2023.