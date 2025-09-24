Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna welcomes 3rd baby with special name that pays tribute to partner A$AP Rocky — see first photos
Subscribe
Rihanna welcomes 3rd baby with special name that pays tribute to partner A$AP Rocky — see first photos

Rihanna welcomes 3rd baby with special name that pays tribute to partner A$AP Rocky — see first photos

The "Only Girl in the World" singer and her longtime rapper partner have consistently teased the fact that their third child will likely be a baby girl

ASAP Rocky hugs Rihanna and cradles her bump from behind as they pose on the red carpet© Variety via Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
11 minutes ago
Share this:

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! The couple have become parents for a third time, welcoming their first baby girl earlier this month. The singer took to her social media page to share news of their daughter's arrival, revealing she was born on September 13, and named Rocki Irish Mayers, a name that seemingly pays tribute to her father's stage name. She joins the couple's two sons, RZA and Riot Rose Mayers.

"Rocki Irish Mayers, Sept 13 2025," Rihanna simply captioned a pair of photos of herself cradling her newborn in pink blankets, plus another of the baby's adorable pink shoes with ballet straps. The post was quickly inundated with congratulatory comments, and racked up nearly 120,000 likes on Instagram within its first 10 minutes going live (as of writing).

Rihanna hold her newborn daughter Rocki© Instagram
Rihanna and A$AP had previously expressed their hopes of welcoming a baby girl

"Baby girlllll," one fan gushed, with another saying: "The mommy n me fenty bout to go crazy I can't wait," and a third adding: "You got your girl, congratulations." One enthusiastically also wrote: "OMG SHES HERE!!! IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU RIH."

Previously speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the "Fashion Killa" rapper, real name Rakim Athelston Mayers, teased that their new arrival was finally going to be their first daughter. When asked if it is "the girl you've been waiting for?" he responded: "It is, man, it is," before holding up a Smurfette toy and going: "Right here, right here." He later told the publication: "Let's see if it's a Smurfette! I don't know! Could be a Papa Smurf! Who knows!"

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: A$AP Rocky reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl baby reveal

"What's really fly is raising a family, bro, and loving them. Being there," A$AP recently told Elle, and once again teased the baby's sex. "I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn't want to know. Third time, we don't want to know until, you know."

Rihanna attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025.© Getty Images
The "Umbrella" singer at the most recent Met Gala, when she confirmed her third pregnancy

"I feel like it's going to be a girl," he continued. "This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it's a baby girl, man. I need that." He also spoke sweetly of the "What's My Name?" singer, who he has publicly been with since 2019, although they've been friends for years. He opened up about how they balance parenthood with being a couple and also collaborators on a professional front.

Rihanna, Riot and ASAP Rocky attend the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 © Getty Images
The couple are already parents to sons RZA and Riot (pictured above)

"We don't talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day," he shared. "When you come home, it's about family. It's about your relationship. It's about your household. It ain't about all that other [expletive]. When asked if he was looking forward to being a husband, he joked: "How you know I'm not already a husband? I'm still not gonna confirm it."

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France.© Corbis
They started dating in 2019

The pair welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022, followed by the birth of their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, in August 2023.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More