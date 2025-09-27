Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jenna Bush Hager reveals 'big fights' with family member
Subscribe
Jenna Bush Hager reveals 'big fights' with family member

Jenna Bush Hager reveals 'big fights' with family member

Image© Getty Images
Nicola Conville
Nicola ConvilleFeatures Writer
43 minutes ago
Share this:

Jenna Bush Hager has revealed how she struggled over tensions with her dad during her childhood, when he would try to help her with her homework. "There was a period of time when I made bad grades," the 43-year-old-shared with co-costs during Friday’s episode of Today With Jenna & Friends. Co-host Sheinelle Jones asked her how Jenna's parents, Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush, would "handle it". "My dad would sit with me at that kitchen table and try to teach me math, and we’d get in big fights and I’d cry myself to sleep," Jenna laughed.

Jenna Bush Hager and Matt Rogers on Jenna & Friends© NBC
Jenna Bush Hager and Matt Rogers on Jenna & Friends

Sheinelle added that Jenna's situation was relatable, saying she thinks it’s typical of "kitchen tables all over this country at night."

Despite those early struggles, Jenna graduated from the University of Texas in Austin and later became a teacher before starting her career in television.

Jenna Bush Hager on Today
Jenna Bush Hager on Today

Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, recently returned from a summer vacation in Italy with their three children, Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, six. The family visited Rome and toured around before coming back in time for the children to start school.

She recently spoke about having to miss their first day back at school due to work commitments, admitting to guest host Willie Geist that as a parent it's not always possible to be there for every moment for your children.

Photo shared by Jenna Bush Hager to Instagram August 2025 featuring her husband Henry Hager during a family vacation in Rome© Instagram
Jenna and husband Henry on vacation

 "You know, I think sometimes, and I know you've felt this, as a parent, we can't be at everything," the mom-of-three shared. "So to miss the first day was hard, but the other thing is, kids are so resilient. Humans are so resilient." She also shared that she was able to call them after school to check in.

"I called and I'm like, 'Hey, how was the first day?' And Hal was like, 'It was so different than pre-K. Kindergarten is so much harder,'" she said. "And then I talked to Mila, and she was like, 'I already have homework! Seventh grade is so hard!' And I'm like, 'Oh, these kids are alright.'"

Photo shared by Jenna Bush Hager to Instagram August 2025 featuring her kids Poppy, Mila and Hal during a family vacation in Rome© Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager's kids Poppy, Mila and Hal during a family vacation in Rome

Jenna also shared a photo of her three kids ahead of their school day, holding handmade flags detailing which year group they were entering into. "I made them hold those signs," she said. "Kinder, seventh grade and fourth grade, which I can't believe. But they had such a good day!"

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More