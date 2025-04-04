Today's Jenna Bush Hager makes revelation about famous family as she embraces new chapter 

Jenna Bush Hager is experiencing the joys of life all over again thanks to her three young children, Poppy, Mila, and Hal.

The TV host has exclusively revealed to HELLO! that one of her favorite memories with her parents Laura and George W. Bush growing up was a small, yet significant part of their daily lives – her parents reading her a book before bedtime.

The proud bookworm shared that she "loved" the wholesome routine that would "revolve around reading."

Laura and George W. Bush as doting parents

"That end-of-the-night time, when they would read to us, to my sister and to me – I think we loved it so much cause we felt safe," she said.

The author believes that the simple, yet effective bonding experience she shared with her parents inspired both her sister and her to be a part of the writing world later on in life.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Jenna Bush Hager's family

Jenna added: "It's why Barbara and I have been so into writing children's books, cause we know that for so many families, that’s part of the ritual - that is like what you'll remember."

© Getty Images Jenna Bush Hager holding a copy of her latest children's book, "I Loved You First"

Although Jenna has a plethora of heart-warming and historical family memories to recall from, she explained that the so-called "little moments," aren't so little after all. The TV host further explained: "You know, of course there’s the big moments, but its sometimes the things that we do every night, are what we remember."

© Getty Jenna Bush Hager with her dad George W. Bush

Now, her children are experiencing their grandparents reading to them and the loving tradition has come full circle for a new generation to appreciate it.

Jenna's family were the inspiration behind her latest book

Jenna further cemented the beautiful nighttime routine to include her very own children’s book titled, "I Love You First", which she co-wrote with her sister Barbara Pierce Bush, who has a three-year-old and a seven-month-old.

The sisters' inspiration for the doting project was their "serious parenting phase," and the one "common denominator" that the two shared – infinitely being "in love with [their] children."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna has written another book with her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush

Jenna expressed that she created a book that she was spiritually searching for herself. She explained: "We also are constantly reading children's books now to our kids, and so we know – like the ones that I wanna read are the mantras all around love."

And so, the author set out to create a children’s book centered around love, alongside her sister, and the rest is history.

Jenna with her husband Henry Hager and their three children

Despite the wholesome book being dedicated to their children, Jenna also gets back what she puts in, and her very own book symbolically fills up her cup as well, before she heads off to bed. Jenna added: "I want [love] to be the last thing they hear before they go to bed, but also I want to cheer up and to feel that before I go to sleep." She believes that the sisters' latest book is a "sort of mediation on parental love" and "how much we love our kids."

Regardless of one's age, Jenna revealed that it is "fun" to "see the world through the eyes of our children, if we allow ourselves not to be distracted."