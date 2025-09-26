Jenna Bush Hager's appearance in flirty lace mini-dress is a scene-stealer on Today

Jenna Bush Hager stole the show on Today in a stunning lace mini-dress that perfectly encapsulated her fresh and youthful style. Her dress featured a cutout design across the bottom, and was a sunny yellow color that immediately drew the eye. The TV personality opted to wear her short blonde locks out in subtle waves, and added a pendant necklace to complete the look. Jenna has never been afraid to experiment with her style, and often puts her outfits for the show together at the last minute.

"It's hilarious because sometimes people will say, 'Fire your stylists,'" she told InStyle. "I think people think because we work on television that I have a stylist, and I have to say, 'I would be firing myself.' Or if they're like, 'We love your look. Can you send us where you got it from? Can you ask your stylist?'"

Jenna explained that while she quickly throws together a look for Today, she will spend more time curating an outfit for a guest appearance, or to helm an event. "I feel like that is reflective in my style that I want things to look effortless, because typically they are," she told the outlet.

"I feel like if I want look put together, which happens if I'm on Ellen or something like that that feels special, I'll really think about my outfit. I'll ask my sister for advice. I have friends that are designers, and I'll borrow things. And then sometimes I look at myself and I'm like, 'Who is she?'" Join HELLO! as we explore some of Jenna's most unforgettable fashion looks.

© Instagram/TODAY Jenna looked stunning in the yellow mini-dress

1/ 4 © Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Blissful blue Jenna looked svelte in a chic tailored pantsuit in a soft blue shade during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January, with her fitted jacket featuring a scoop neck and a slightly flared, flattering hem. She wore matching high-waisted pants and completed the look with large hoop earrings.



2/ 4 © Getty Images for Empire State Re Pretty in pink One of Jenna's flirtiest looks was when she visited the Empire State Building with her former co-host, Hoda Kotb. She looked incredible in a pink minidress with a matching blazer over the top, and wore butter yellow boots that stopped just below the knee to add contrast.



3/ 4 © Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Pearl drop perfection The mother of three proved she was a style expert during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside her twin sister Barbara. Her off-the-shoulder top featured pearlescent teardrop embellishments around the neckline. She added tailored black pants that reached her ankles, completing the look with open-toed nude heels.

