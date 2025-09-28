Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katherine Schwarzenegger highlights dashing brother's impressive transformation in new photos
Christopher Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's youngest son, rang in his 28th birthday on Saturday, September 27

Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend Netflix's "FUBAR" Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
It's another trip around the sun for Christopher Schwarzenegger. On Saturday, September 27, the producer rang in his 28th birthday, for which his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a round of photos — some highlighting his recent weight loss transformation — along with a heartwarming tribute. Katherine, 35, and Christopher are the eldest and youngest kids of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who were married from 1986 to 2011, and who are also parents to Christina, 33, and Patrick, 31, plus the Terminator star shares son Joseph Baena, who will be 28 October 2, with the family's former nanny Mildred Baena.

In honor of Christopher's special day, Katherine took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of him throughout the years, writing: "Happy happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Christopher. You are the best human I know. I love you so much."

Arnold Schwarzenegger his son Christopher Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan at Hotel Stanglwirt on January 19, 2024 in Going near Kitzbuehel, Austria© Getty Images
Christopher with his dad in January 2024

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "The first picture is too much. HBD Christopher!!!" as others followed suit with: "There's something so beautiful about sibling love like this. Your nervous system probably feels so grounded when you're around people who've known you your whole life and love you exactly as you are," and: "He is so handsome. HBD Christopher," as well as: "He seems like a kind person."

Scroll below for the photos Katherine shared and more snaps of Christopher.

1/5

Throwback photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger of her brother Christopher in honor of his 28th birthday© Instagram

Baby brother

Katherine started off her sweet tribute with a throwback photo of the siblings.

2/5

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger of her brother Christopher in honor of his 28th birthday© Instagram

28

She next shared a recent photo of Christopher, which highlights his impressive weight loss.

3/5

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger of her brother Christopher in honor of his 28th birthday© Instagram

Uncle

Katherine also included a photo of Christopher with who appears to be his nephew Ford, Katherine's third child with husband Chris Pratt.

4/5

Schwarzenegger family© Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

Christopher's transformation

Christopher has previously opened up about losing over 30 pounds.

5/5

Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger attend Netflix's "FUBAR" Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Siblings

The Schwarzenegger-Shriver siblings with their father.

