Katherine Schwarzenegger highlights dashing brother's impressive transformation in new photos

It's another trip around the sun for Christopher Schwarzenegger. On Saturday, September 27, the producer rang in his 28th birthday, for which his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a round of photos — some highlighting his recent weight loss transformation — along with a heartwarming tribute. Katherine, 35, and Christopher are the eldest and youngest kids of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who were married from 1986 to 2011, and who are also parents to Christina, 33, and Patrick, 31, plus the Terminator star shares son Joseph Baena, who will be 28 October 2, with the family's former nanny Mildred Baena.

In honor of Christopher's special day, Katherine took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of him throughout the years, writing: "Happy happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Christopher. You are the best human I know. I love you so much."

© Getty Images Christopher with his dad in January 2024

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "The first picture is too much. HBD Christopher!!!" as others followed suit with: "There's something so beautiful about sibling love like this. Your nervous system probably feels so grounded when you're around people who've known you your whole life and love you exactly as you are," and: "He is so handsome. HBD Christopher," as well as: "He seems like a kind person."

Scroll below for the photos Katherine shared and more snaps of Christopher.

1/ 5 © Instagram Baby brother Katherine started off her sweet tribute with a throwback photo of the siblings.



2/ 5 © Instagram 28 She next shared a recent photo of Christopher, which highlights his impressive weight loss.



3/ 5 © Instagram Uncle Katherine also included a photo of Christopher with who appears to be his nephew Ford, Katherine's third child with husband Chris Pratt.



4/ 5 © Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan Christopher's transformation Christopher has previously opened up about losing over 30 pounds.

