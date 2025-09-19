Patrick Schwarzenegger turns 32: From The White Lotus to wedded bliss

As Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates his 32nd birthday, there is plenty for the actor to toast to. It's been quite the year for the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, after he turned in an incredible performance on The White Lotus and married his longtime love, Abby Champion, in a beautiful Idaho ceremony surrounded by friends and family. From watching his dad on set to coming into his own on the silver screen, Patrick has proved that he is more than his family name and is ready to take the next step in love and life. Join HELLO! as we learn all about the rising star, from his touching love story to his Hollywood takeover.
A political legacy
Patrick hails from America's most famous political dynasty – the Kennedy family. His mother is Maria Shriver, the daughter of Eunice Kennedy and the niece of former President John F. Kennedy. Through his mother, the actor is related to well-known figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jack Schlossberg. "I don't try to keep up with a certain image. I have learned a lot from the Kennedy side, from the history, my mom, grandmother, and grandfather, especially," he told Inquirer.net in 2018.
"And then finding ways to use what I've learned in my own life... no matter what your background is, it's how you take that information in and use it in your own life. As far as what the Kennedy dynasty or mythology is, I just use certain components of it that can help make me a better person."
Family ties
Patrick's father is, of course, the legendary Hollywood actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger. His 25-year marriage to Maria came to an end in 2011 after it came to light that he had fathered a son, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper in 1997. Together, Arnold and Maria welcomed Katherine, 35 (who is married to Marvel star Chris Pratt), Christina, 33, Patrick, and Christopher, 27.
Following in Arnold's footsteps
Patrick has been working hard in Hollywood for years, having been inspired by his father's illustrious on-screen career. "It was like a kid's dreamland to go to the movie sets with him, watch him come in as dad, then transform into Mr. Freeze or the Terminator," he told Inquirer.net. "Then, I wanted to do more acting, and my dad was like, 'You can start auditioning,' or 'Why don't you take acting classes outside of school?' So I started doing that."
"My parents wanted me to get an education, so I finished my college degree. I got a business degree and a minor in cinematic arts and film," he shared. Patrick nabbed his first role in The Benchwarmers in 2006, and went on to act in The Staircase, Midnight Sun, Grown Ups 2, Scream Queens and The Boys spinoff, Gen V.
Breakout
Most recently, Patrick landed a starring role in the third season of The White Lotus, the smash-hit HBO show created by Mike White. In the series, he played finance bro Saxon Ratcliffe, and revealed to Vanity Fair that he drew on his own life experiences to embody the character.
"This character had a very successful family, a very successful father. He worked under his father; he was always trying to make a name for himself, make a path for himself, was constantly vying for his dad's attention and acceptance and approval," he said. "I wouldn't say they're directly the same as [my family], but there are definitely elements of it that I could draw upon."
Love match
The 32-year-old's dating history is short and sweet, having had a rumored fling with Taylor Swift in 2012 and a five-month relationship with Miley Cyrus in 2014, before meeting his wife, Abby Champion, in 2015. The couple crossed paths while studying at the University of Southern California, and dated for eight years before he popped the question in 2023.
"Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more, with the kind of human that she was becoming and that the relationship was becoming," Patrick told People of the model. "I think one of the best things that we've had is that we've grown a lot together and we've grown our personal relationships, but also our careers together. And it's been kind of fun to climb that journey as one."
Tying the knot
Abby and Patrick recently tied the knot in front of friends and family at a stunning lakeside location in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The three-day celebration included a Western-themed barbecue, a lavish rehearsal dinner, and an intimate ceremony on September 6. Her father, Greg Champion, officiated the wedding, and they welcomed several famous faces to the ceremony, including his White Lotus family, Jason Isaacs, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.
Also there to celebrate their love was Taylor Lautner, Olivia Jade, Iris Apatow, Rob Lowe, and his son John Owen Lowe. "I still can't believe it's over – it all flew by like a dream. I'm so excited to start this next chapter with Patrick," Abby told Vogue after their special day.