Patrick Schwarzenegger turns 32: From The White Lotus to wedded bliss

Patrick hails from America's most famous political dynasty – the Kennedy family. His mother is Maria Shriver, the daughter of Eunice Kennedy and the niece of former President John F. Kennedy. Through his mother, the actor is related to well-known figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jack Schlossberg. "I don't try to keep up with a certain image. I have learned a lot from the Kennedy side, from the history, my mom, grandmother, and grandfather, especially," he told Inquirer.net in 2018.

"And then finding ways to use what I've learned in my own life... no matter what your background is, it's how you take that information in and use it in your own life. As far as what the Kennedy dynasty or mythology is, I just use certain components of it that can help make me a better person."