Madonna pays tribute to son David on birthday with sweet throwback

The 67-year-old first met David on a trip to Malawi in 2006 with her former husband, Guy Ritchie. She started the adoption process to bring him back to the US, which took two years to complete. The official adoption occurred in 2008, and he joined Madonna's ever-growing family.

She is a mom to Lourdes, 28, whom she welcomed with her ex-partner, Carlos Leon, and to Rocco, 25, whom she shares with Guy. After welcoming David, Madonna also adopted Mercy, 19, and twins Stella and Estere, 13, who recently celebrated their birthday with a Labubu-themed bash.