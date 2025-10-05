All about Philip Seymour Hoffman's son's romance with fellow Mission: Impossible star Thandiwe Newton's daughter

There's a new couple taking over Hollywood that fans are quickly obsessing over. Nico Parker and Cooper Hoffman, both nepo-babies and budding actors, have recently appeared to confirm their relationship with a set of outings together, promoting their new movie together, Poetic License, as well as to attend a Paris Fashion Week show. Both of them have famous parents; Nico's mom is Thandiwe Newton, while Cooper's dad is the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Both actors previously appeared in Mission Impossible films, six years apart.

The romance between Nico, who has starred in Dumbo and How to Train Your Dragon, and Cooper, star of Licorice Pizza and The Long Walk, appears to still be somewhat new, but catch up on what to know about them and their relationship below.

1/ 6 © Getty Nico's famous parents Nico, 20, is the daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton, 52, and director Ol Parker, 56. Thandiwe and Ol were together from 1998 until their separation in 2022, and are also parents to daughter Ripley, born in 2000, and son Booker, born in 2014. Thandiwe is now in a relationship with musician Elijah Dias, who is better known by his stage name Lonr.



2/ 6 © FilmMagic Cooper's famous parents Cooper, 22, is the son of costume designer Mimi O'Donnell and late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who were in a relationship from 1999 until his death in 2014 aged 46 from a drug overdose. They were also parents to daughters Tallulah, 18, and Willa, 16.



3/ 6 © Getty Their parents were both in Mission: Impossible Thandiwe starred opposite Tom Cruise in the second installment of Mission: Impossible in 2000 as his romantic interest, while Philip appeared in the third installment in 2006, as the main antagonist.



4/ 6 © Getty They are co-stars Nico and Cooper both appeared in fellow nepo-baby Maude Apatow's directorial debut Poetic License, released in September, which also starred her mom Leslie Mann and Andrew Barth Feldman, and was written by Raffi Donatich.



5/ 6 © Getty A budding romance Nico and Cooper have yet to comment on their romance, but they did just start to make a slew of public appearances together in September.

