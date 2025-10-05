Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All about Philip Seymour Hoffman's son's romance with fellow Mission: Impossible star Thandiwe Newton's daughter
Subscribe
All about Philip Seymour Hoffman's son's romance with fellow Mission: Impossible star Thandiwe Newton's daughter

All about Philip Seymour Hoffman's son's romance with fellow Mission: Impossible star Thandiwe Newton's daughter

Nico Parker and Cooper Hoffman, who star together in Maude Apatow's directorial debut Poetic License, are dating

Split image of Philip Seymour Hoffman and Thandiwe Newton© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There's a new couple taking over Hollywood that fans are quickly obsessing over. Nico Parker and Cooper Hoffman, both nepo-babies and budding actors, have recently appeared to confirm their relationship with a set of outings together, promoting their new movie together, Poetic License, as well as to attend a Paris Fashion Week show. Both of them have famous parents; Nico's mom is Thandiwe Newton, while Cooper's dad is the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Both actors previously appeared in Mission Impossible films, six years apart.

The romance between Nico, who has starred in Dumbo and How to Train Your Dragon, and Cooper, star of Licorice Pizza and The Long Walk, appears to still be somewhat new, but catch up on what to know about them and their relationship below.

1/6

Nico Parker and Thandiwe Newton arrives at the premiere of Warner Brothers Reminiscence at the TCL Chinese Theatre on August 17, 2021© Getty

Nico's famous parents

Nico, 20, is the daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton, 52, and director Ol Parker, 56. Thandiwe and Ol were together from 1998 until their separation in 2022, and are also parents to daughter Ripley, born in 2000, and son Booker, born in 2014. Thandiwe is now in a relationship with musician Elijah Dias, who is better known by his stage name Lonr.

2/6

Philip Seymour Hoffman and Cooper Alexander Hoffman attend the Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on January 1, 2013 in New York City© FilmMagic

Cooper's famous parents

Cooper, 22, is the son of costume designer Mimi O'Donnell and late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who were in a relationship from 1999 until his death in 2014 aged 46 from a drug overdose. They were also parents to daughters Tallulah, 18, and Willa, 16.

3/6

Tom Cruise & Thandie Newton Attend The 'Mission:Impossible-2' Premiere In London'S West End, 2000© Getty

Their parents were both in Mission: Impossible

Thandiwe starred opposite Tom Cruise in the second installment of Mission: Impossible in 2000 as his romantic interest, while Philip appeared in the third installment in 2006, as the main antagonist.

4/6

Leslie Mann, Andrew Barth Feldman, Maude Apatow, Cooper Hoffman and Nico Parker attend Collider Media Studio during TIFF 2025 on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario© Getty

They are co-stars

Nico and Cooper both appeared in fellow nepo-baby Maude Apatow's directorial debut Poetic License, released in September, which also starred her mom Leslie Mann and Andrew Barth Feldman, and was written by Raffi Donatich.

5/6

Nico Parker and Cooper Hoffman attend the Poetic License premiere party hosted by World Class Canada and Audi at Vinny during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario© Getty

A budding romance

Nico and Cooper have yet to comment on their romance, but they did just start to make a slew of public appearances together in September.

6/6

Nico Parker, Cooper Hoffman at the Christian Dior fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Les Tuileries on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty

Their latest outing

On October 1, the couple attended Jonathan Anderson's debut runway show for Dior following his departure from Loewe, wearing some of the new collection's designs.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More