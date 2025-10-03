Maggie Baugh's family member breaks silence on viral Keith Urban romance rumors

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's divorce has sent shockwaves around the world, with many wondering whether there is a new woman in the country singer's life. Keith sparked backlash just a day after Nicole officially filed the divorce papers when a clip of him alongside his utility player, Maggie Baugh, went viral, with fans speculating about their bond. The clip in question, which was posted by Maggie to her Instagram page, saw her perform Keith's hit song "The Fighter" with the father of two while on his High and Alive world tour.

In the video, Keith changed the lyrics of the song, which he originally wrote about his relationship with Nicole. Instead of singing the usual lyrics, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," Keith sang, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player". Maggie captioned the video, "Did Keith Urban just say that," causing many fans to share their dismay over the lyric change in the comment section.

"Breakups happen but do it with grace, dignity, and respect my goodness," one fan wrote, while another said, "What a guy, he took a song he wrote for his wife and put a different woman's name in it," and a third chimed in, "Nicole deserves much better."

Maggie's father, Chuck Baugh, has now broken his silence on the matter, sharing that his daughter's relationship with Keith is purely professional. "I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him," he told the Daily Mail. "It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing," he added, before admitting he had "not heard one way or the other."

To hear Keith's lyric change, watch below...

WATCH: Keith Urban changes lyrics onstage that were inspired by Nicole Kidman

Maggie was noticeably absent from Keith's show on Thursday night at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and "The Fighter" had already been taken off the set list and replaced with "Wild Heart". The Australian star recruited the young musician to play with him at the CMT Music Awards in 2024, and then invited her to join his touring band.

"Working with [Keith] was like going to rock star school," she told Pittsburgh Music Magazine. "He is a musical encyclopedia." Hours before he took to the stage on Thursday, Keith was seen stepping out of a plane without his wedding ring on. He still paid tribute to Nicole and their two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, during his concert, keeping a picture of the trio in a slideshow set to his song "Heart Like A Hometown".

© WireImage Keith and Maggie sparked backlash with their rendition of "The Fighter"

"The Fighter" is a track written about the early days of Keith's romance with Nicole, and holds a special place in their hearts. "It's all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her," he told Billboard. "The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It's really like a vow in so many ways."

© WWD via Getty Images Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on September 30

Nicole and Keith first met in 2005 at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, and went on to tie the knot in 2006 in Sydney. They welcomed Sunday in July 2008, followed by Faith in December 2010. Nicole requested to be the primary residential parent of the girls in the divorce papers and will care for them the majority of the time.